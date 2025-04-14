Best Buy's hot new Galaxy Tab A9+ deal makes an awesome Samsung tablet even awesomer
If you feel like the newly released Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ are absurdly expensive for a couple of mid-range Android tablets, it might be a good idea to think about purchasing the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus. That's obviously an older and significantly humbler Samsung slate, but for a presumably limited time, it can be had at a steep enough discount to get you to ignore its glaring flaws.
Instead of paying $319.99, you're looking at coughing up just $199.99 right now for a version of this 2023-released 11-incher with a generous 256 gigs of internal storage space. You don't need to trade anything in or jump through any other hoops to save this massive 120 bucks, and the killer new deal is only available at Best Buy... if you hurry.
Due to its size and regular pricing, the Galaxy Tab A9+ is a natural foe for Apple's 2025 iPad 11 with A16 Bionic processing power, which is clearly faster... but also a lot more expensive than this Samsung mid-ranger. We're talking a typical price point of $450 for the latest non-Air and non-Pro iPad in a 256GB storage configuration, and because that device is so young, it's practically impossible to save more than $20 or $30 on it.
In other words, the 256GB Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is around twice as affordable as its direct competitor, which makes its unremarkable Snapdragon 695 processor pretty easy to stomach. The same goes for the TFT LCD screen, which is actually not half bad in terms of either resolution or refresh rate technology.
Ideal for both (light) work and (surprisingly high-quality) entertainment on the move, this bad boy packs no less than four powerful stereo speakers and a reasonably sized 7,040mAh battery into a slender 6.9mm body. Granted, the design is a bit generic, especially in the graphite colorway sold by Best Buy at a towering $120 discount, but you obviously can't have it all at a measly two Benjamins.
