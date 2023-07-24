Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Hurry up and get Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 mid-ranger at a rare discount in your favorite variant
Are you excited about Samsung's impending Galaxy Tab S9 series announcement (alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Galaxy Watch 6, and possibly more) but fear you won't be able to afford any of the next big Android-powered alternatives to Apple's industry-leading iPad Pros?

Then you might be interested in a compelling new deal on one of the best Android tablets with mid-range specifications available today. We're talking about Samsung's early 2022-released Galaxy Tab A8, which has yet to receive a sequel and in the absence of any concrete rumors at the moment is unlikely to be upgraded by the end of the year.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

Wi-Fi Only, 10.5-Inch LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Octa-Core Processor, Four Speakers, 7,040mAh Battery, Dark Gray and Pink Gold Color Options
$60 off (26%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

Wi-Fi Only, 10.5-Inch LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Octa-Core Processor, Four Speakers, 7,040mAh Battery, Dark Gray and Pink Gold Color Options
$60 off (26%)
$169 99
$229 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

Wi-Fi Only, 10.5-Inch LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Octa-Core Processor, Four Speakers, 7,040mAh Battery, Dark Gray and Pink Gold Color Options
$70 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

Wi-Fi Only, 10.5-Inch LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Octa-Core Processor, Four Speakers, 7,040mAh Battery, Dark Gray and Pink Gold Color Options
$70 off (25%)
$209 99
$279 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

Wi-Fi Only, 10.5-Inch LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Octa-Core Processor, Four Speakers, 7,040mAh Battery, Dark Gray and Pink Gold Color Options
$80 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

Wi-Fi Only, 10.5-Inch LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Octa-Core Processor, Four Speakers, 7,040mAh Battery, Dark Gray and Pink Gold Color Options
$80 off (24%)
$249 99
$329 99
Buy at BestBuy

This always affordable 10.5-incher was made cheaper than ever by Amazon exclusively for its Prime members recently, and while the latest discounts offered by both Amazon and Best Buy across 32, 64, and 128GB storage configurations are nowhere near as hefty, they come with no strings attached and no special conditions, beating a lot of similar promotions preceding this year's Prime Day extravaganza.

The most frugal or cash-strapped Tab A8 buyers out there are currently looking at slashing 60 bucks off the $229.99 list price of an entry-level variant with 32 gigs of internal storage space and 3 gigs of memory, while the 64 and 128GB models can be yours for $70 and $80 less than usual respectively with an upgraded 4GB RAM count.

Although Amazon's newest special offers don't have an expiration date listed anywhere, Best Buy will put an end to its identical deals at the end of the day, which means that you should probably hurry if you're in the market for a reasonably powerful, good-looking, and much cheaper alternative to Apple's "standard" 10.9-inch iPad (2022).

No, the Galaxy Tab A8 doesn't come with a bundled S Pen as the Galaxy Tab S8 or the fast-approaching Tab S9, but unlike all of the best iPads out there, it does support external storage expansion via a microSD card slot, which we know means a lot for plenty of prospective buyers.

Then you have a large and long-lasting battery squeezed into a relatively thin and lightweight body, a decently sharp LCD screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels, and perhaps most importantly, modern Android 13 software... unlikely to be updated any further.

