Hurry up and get Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 mid-ranger at a rare discount in your favorite variant





Then you might be interested in a compelling new deal on one of the best Android tablets with mid-range specifications available today. We're talking about Samsung's early 2022-released Galaxy Tab A8 , which has yet to receive a sequel and in the absence of any concrete rumors at the moment is unlikely to be upgraded by the end of the year.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Wi-Fi Only, 10.5-Inch LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Octa-Core Processor, Four Speakers, 7,040mAh Battery, Dark Gray and Pink Gold Color Options $60 off (26%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Wi-Fi Only, 10.5-Inch LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Octa-Core Processor, Four Speakers, 7,040mAh Battery, Dark Gray and Pink Gold Color Options $60 off (26%) $169 99 $229 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Wi-Fi Only, 10.5-Inch LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Octa-Core Processor, Four Speakers, 7,040mAh Battery, Dark Gray and Pink Gold Color Options $70 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Wi-Fi Only, 10.5-Inch LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Octa-Core Processor, Four Speakers, 7,040mAh Battery, Dark Gray and Pink Gold Color Options $70 off (25%) $209 99 $279 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Wi-Fi Only, 10.5-Inch LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Octa-Core Processor, Four Speakers, 7,040mAh Battery, Dark Gray and Pink Gold Color Options $80 off (24%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Wi-Fi Only, 10.5-Inch LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Octa-Core Processor, Four Speakers, 7,040mAh Battery, Dark Gray and Pink Gold Color Options $80 off (24%) $249 99 $329 99 Buy at BestBuy









The most frugal or cash-strapped Tab A8 buyers out there are currently looking at slashing 60 bucks off the $229.99 list price of an entry-level variant with 32 gigs of internal storage space and 3 gigs of memory, while the 64 and 128GB models can be yours for $70 and $80 less than usual respectively with an upgraded 4GB RAM count.





will put an end to its identical deals at the end of the day, which means that you should probably hurry if you're in the market for a reasonably powerful, good-looking, and much cheaper alternative to Apple's "standard" Although Amazon's newest special offers don't have an expiration date listed anywhere, Best Buyput an end to its identical deals at the end of the day, which means that you should probably hurry if you're in the market for a reasonably powerful, good-looking, andcheaper alternative to Apple's "standard" 10.9-inch iPad (2022)

No, the Galaxy Tab A8 doesn't come with a bundled S Pen as the Galaxy Tab S8 or the fast-approaching Tab S9, but unlike all of the best iPads out there, it does support external storage expansion via a microSD card slot, which we know means a lot for plenty of prospective buyers.



