Amazon pushes Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 mid-ranger down to some crazy low Prime Day prices

Are you looking for the best budget tablet at the best possible price right now and have a feeling the 8.7-inch Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is... not quite it? Then you might want to consider the 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab A8 instead at a new record high discount of 45 percent in a 128GB storage configuration.

As you can imagine, this is yet another spectacular Prime Day 2023 deal available exclusively for Amazon Prime members for 48 hours only... or while supplies last. Make no mistake, there's a good chance Amazon will run out of (deeply discounted) inventory far sooner than that given the pretty much unrivaled value proposition of Samsung's early 2022-released jumbo-sized mid-ranger at the time of this writing.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

Wi-Fi Only, 10.5-Inch LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Octa-Core Processor, Four Speakers, 7,040mAh Battery, Multiple Color Options, Prime Membership Required
$80 off (35%)
$149 99
$229 99
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

Wi-Fi Only, 10.5-Inch LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Octa-Core Processor, Four Speakers, 7,040mAh Battery, Multiple Color Options, Prime Membership Required
$120 off (43%)
$159 99
$279 99
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

Wi-Fi Only, 10.5-Inch LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Octa-Core Processor, Four Speakers, 7,040mAh Battery, Multiple Color Options, Prime Membership Required
$150 off (45%)
$179 99
$329 99
Buy at Amazon

Normally priced at $329.99 with 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room and a respectable 4GB RAM count, the Galaxy Tab A8 10.5 can be yours for a whopping and unprecedented 160 bucks less than that if you hurry.

The 32 and 64GB storage variants with 3 and 4 gigs of memory on deck respectively are themselves marked down by $80 and $120 respectively, which is... not bad but certainly not earth-shattering either.

Compared to the aforementioned Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, which was released just six months before this thing, the Tab A8 not only offers a lot of extra screen real estate, improving the resolution and ppi density of the LCD panel as well.

Then you have a much thinner 6.9mm profile for the Galaxy Tab A8, a larger battery capable of keeping the lights on longer between charges, a slightly better front-facing camera, a couple of additional speakers for an overall superior audio performance, and... an arguably lower-quality plastic build.

You obviously can't have it all at these impressively low prices, but you can apparently have a lot courtesy of one of the greatest Prime Day tablet deals available right now.

Galaxy S23 Ultra is now available with a $300 discount at Amazon

Get the Galaxy S23 Ultra with 512GB with an epic discount by $300 (22% off) right now with this great Prime Day deal. You don't need a carrier contract or anything really apart from Prime membership to get this great price. The 256GB version is also discounted (21% off). Don't miss out!
$300 off (22%)
$1079 99
$1379 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Z Fold 4 at Amazon: save a whopping 39% right now

This generous Prime Day deal discounts the Z Fold 4 by a whopping $700 right now. If you've wanted to get this fancy foldable powerhouse, but the price has been tipping you off, Prime Day has come to solve the issue! This phone is now available for regular flagship phone money. You don't want to miss this opportunity to get an eye-catching foldable beast!
$700 off (39%)
$1099 99
$1799 99
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 10T: save $200 right now

Amazon's giving you the opportunity to save $200 on the OnePlus 10T, which is basically an eye-widening 29% discount on this still powerful in 2023 phone. The OnePlus 10T was released last year, but it sports the powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and it's very capable in 2023. You don't need any trade-ins or carrier contracts for this deal. Don't hesitate!
$200 off (29%)
$499 99
$699 99
Buy at Amazon

