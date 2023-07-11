Amazon pushes Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 mid-ranger down to some crazy low Prime Day prices
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you looking for the best budget tablet at the best possible price right now and have a feeling the 8.7-inch Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is... not quite it? Then you might want to consider the 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab A8 instead at a new record high discount of 45 percent in a 128GB storage configuration.
As you can imagine, this is yet another spectacular Prime Day 2023 deal available exclusively for Amazon Prime members for 48 hours only... or while supplies last. Make no mistake, there's a good chance Amazon will run out of (deeply discounted) inventory far sooner than that given the pretty much unrivaled value proposition of Samsung's early 2022-released jumbo-sized mid-ranger at the time of this writing.
Normally priced at $329.99 with 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room and a respectable 4GB RAM count, the Galaxy Tab A8 10.5 can be yours for a whopping and unprecedented 160 bucks less than that if you hurry.
The 32 and 64GB storage variants with 3 and 4 gigs of memory on deck respectively are themselves marked down by $80 and $120 respectively, which is... not bad but certainly not earth-shattering either.
Compared to the aforementioned Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, which was released just six months before this thing, the Tab A8 not only offers a lot of extra screen real estate, improving the resolution and ppi density of the LCD panel as well.
Then you have a much thinner 6.9mm profile for the Galaxy Tab A8, a larger battery capable of keeping the lights on longer between charges, a slightly better front-facing camera, a couple of additional speakers for an overall superior audio performance, and... an arguably lower-quality plastic build.
You obviously can't have it all at these impressively low prices, but you can apparently have a lot courtesy of one of the greatest Prime Day tablet deals available right now.
For even more savings, check out our top 3 Amazon Prime Day phone deals:
Things that are NOT allowed: