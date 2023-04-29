Here's your new SAMSUNG Galaxy A54
Trending:

Budget gem Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is ridiculously inexpensive right now

Tablets Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Budget gem Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is ridiculously inexpensive right now
Samsung's budget devices are known to punch above their weight and the company's Galaxy Tab A8 tablet is no different. At $229.99, it's considerably cheaper than the cheapest iPad, which starts at $329 and its specs are adequate for tablety use cases. It's currently an even better buy than usual as Amazon and Best Buy have it on sale.

Although the Galaxy Tab A8 is a wallet-friendly tablet, its design is on par with more expensive devices. It has a sturdy build and feels premium in hand. It sports a large 10.5 inches screen with a resolution of 1200 x 1920 which is perfect for content consumption. The tablet features four impressive Dolby Atmos speakers.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 3GB 32GB

10.5 inches screen | Unisoc Tiger T618 chip | microSD slot | 8MP main camera | 5MP front facing camera | 7,040mAh battery | 3.5mm jack
$53 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab A8 3GB 32GB

10.5 inches screen | Unisoc Tiger T618 chip | microSD slot | 8MP main camera | 5MP front facing camera | 7,040mAh battery | 3.5mm jack
$50 off (22%)
$179 99
$229 99
Buy at BestBuy

The device is underpinned by the Unisoc Tiger T618 chipset and its performance is sufficient for typical tablet use cases such as browsing the web, reading, using apps, sending emails, and light gaming. It's mated with at least 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Unlike Apple's slates, the Tab A8 also has a microSD slot for storage expansion. There is also a headphone jack for wired headphones.

The tablet packs a mighty 7,040mAh battery and will get you through multiple days of light use. The Tab A8 was released in 2022 and has three years of software support left.

Best Buy has wiped $50 off the price and is currently selling it for $179.99 instead of $229.99. Amazon has knocked $53 off the price. Those are great discounts for a tablet that was already very affordable and offered a lot for its price.

If you need a cheap, long-lasting tablet for recreational purposes and aren't a heavy gamer, the Tab A8 is perfect for you, especially now that it's even more affordable.

Popular stories

You need to delete yet another 38 Android apps before they load up your phone with malware
You need to delete yet another 38 Android apps before they load up your phone with malware
Nice T-Mobile deal slashes Google's Pixel Watch down to $69 with no trade-in
Nice T-Mobile deal slashes Google's Pixel Watch down to $69 with no trade-in
Internal T-Mobile memo leaks a special reward for subscribers reportedly coming May 9th
Internal T-Mobile memo leaks a special reward for subscribers reportedly coming May 9th
Best Buy offering highest Surface Pro 8 discount to date to clean excess inventory
Best Buy offering highest Surface Pro 8 discount to date to clean excess inventory
Check out the full details of T-Mobile's hot new free iPhone 14 deal
Check out the full details of T-Mobile's hot new free iPhone 14 deal
Next Pixel Feature Drop will bring back a feature that was removed on purpose in March
Next Pixel Feature Drop will bring back a feature that was removed on purpose in March
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google Pixel 7a image leaks showing a new Orange/Coral color variant
Google Pixel 7a image leaks showing a new Orange/Coral color variant
Apple will reportedly allow Apple Watch to pair with multiple devices
Apple will reportedly allow Apple Watch to pair with multiple devices
YouTube Music officially rolls out Podcasts in the U.S.
YouTube Music officially rolls out Podcasts in the U.S.
YouTube Music introduces feature to share your listening habits with your friends
YouTube Music introduces feature to share your listening habits with your friends
Apple's Reality Pro AR/VR headset now on glide path toward June WWDC introduction
Apple's Reality Pro AR/VR headset now on glide path toward June WWDC introduction
You wouldn’t believe how many AirPods and Apple Watch fakes got seized at this airport
You wouldn’t believe how many AirPods and Apple Watch fakes got seized at this airport
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless