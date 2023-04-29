Budget gem Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is ridiculously inexpensive right now

Samsung's budget devices are known to punch above their weight and the company's Galaxy Tab A8 tablet is no different. At $229.99, it's considerably cheaper than the cheapest iPad, which starts at $329 and its specs are adequate for tablety use cases. It's currently an even better buy than usual as Amazon and Best Buy have it on sale.





Although the Galaxy Tab A8 is a wallet-friendly tablet , its design is on par with more expensive devices. It has a sturdy build and feels premium in hand. It sports a large 10.5 inches screen with a resolution of 1200 x 1920 which is perfect for content consumption. The tablet features four impressive Dolby Atmos speakers.





Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 3GB 32GB 10.5 inches screen | Unisoc Tiger T618 chip | microSD slot | 8MP main camera | 5MP front facing camera | 7,040mAh battery | 3.5mm jack $53 off (23%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Tab A8 3GB 32GB 10.5 inches screen | Unisoc Tiger T618 chip | microSD slot | 8MP main camera | 5MP front facing camera | 7,040mAh battery | 3.5mm jack $50 off (22%) $179 99 $229 99 Buy at BestBuy





The device is underpinned by the Unisoc Tiger T618 chipset and its performance is sufficient for typical tablet use cases such as browsing the web, reading, using apps, sending emails, and light gaming. It's mated with at least 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Unlike Apple's slates, the Tab A8 also has a microSD slot for storage expansion. There is also a headphone jack for wired headphones.





The tablet packs a mighty 7,040mAh battery and will get you through multiple days of light use. The Tab A8 was released in 2022 and has three years of software support left.





Best Buy has wiped $50 off the price and is currently selling it for $179.99 instead of $229.99. Amazon has knocked $53 off the price. Those are great discounts for a tablet that was already very affordable and offered a lot for its price.





If you need a cheap, long-lasting tablet for recreational purposes and aren't a heavy gamer, the Tab A8 is perfect for you, especially now that it's even more affordable.