Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite starts receiving One UI 6.1 update
Samsung continues to update even its oldest Galaxy devices, regardless of their specs. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite was launched back in 2021 and received its last major OS update, Android 14, at the beginning of this year.
Those owning the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite should be looking for a new firmware version T225NKOU8EXH2, which also includes the July 2024 security patch.
Even if this has only been spotted in South Korea, it’s not a bad idea to check whether it’s available in other regions too, so make sure to head to Settings / Software update and tap Download and install if the update shows up.
While the vast majority of Galaxy devices are waiting to receive the One UI 6.1.1 update, One UI 6.1 might be the last update that the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite receives. Unless Samsung believes that are still enough people using its tablet to warrant another similar One UI update.
The folks at SamMobile report that the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is now getting the One UI 6.1 update in South Korea. While this is rather old for many owners of Galaxy devices, this specific tablet did not receive this update yet.
Samsung added a bunch of improvements with One UI 6.1, including the ability to customize reminder notifications, an improved version of Quick Share, a new Weather widget, the ability to customize reminder notifications, and many more.
