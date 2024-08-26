Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite starts receiving One UI 6.1 update

Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Samsung continues to update even its oldest Galaxy devices, regardless of their specs. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite was launched back in 2021 and received its last major OS update, Android 14, at the beginning of this year.

Despite the fact that Android 14 should have been the last big update for the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, Samsung decided to offer users another update that brings some very interesting new features and improvements, One UI 6.1.

The folks at SamMobile report that the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is now getting the One UI 6.1 update in South Korea. While this is rather old for many owners of Galaxy devices, this specific tablet did not receive this update yet.

Those owning the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite should be looking for a new firmware version T225NKOU8EXH2, which also includes the July 2024 security patch.

Even if this has only been spotted in South Korea, it’s not a bad idea to check whether it’s available in other regions too, so make sure to head to Settings / Software update and tap Download and install if the update shows up.

Samsung added a bunch of improvements with One UI 6.1, including the ability to customize reminder notifications, an improved version of Quick Share, a new Weather widget, the ability to customize reminder notifications, and many more.

While the vast majority of Galaxy devices are waiting to receive the One UI 6.1.1 update, One UI 6.1 might be the last update that the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite receives. Unless Samsung believes that are still enough people using its tablet to warrant another similar One UI update.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

