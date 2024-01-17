The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is the latest low-cost Samsung device to score Android 14 goodies





But you may want to tune back in to Samsung's impressive efforts to spread the newest OS version to as many users around the world as possible and join us today for at least a minute or two as we collectively marvel at the latest device receiving over-the-air Android 14 treats.

Believe it or not, this is the decidedly low-end and low-cost Galaxy Tab A7 Lite originally released almost three whole years ago on Android 11. We're talking about a compact 8.7-inch slate here with a modest MediaTek Helio P22 processor under its hood, as well as only 3 gigs of RAM paired with 32GB internal storage space in an entry-level variant currently going for a cool 60 bucks off a $159.99 list price on Amazon.





Of course, the stable Android 14 update is not ready for US primetime just yet, merely rolling out to Korea-based owners of the Tab A7 Lite right now according to the always well-informed folks over at SamMobile. But if history is any indication, this absolutely massive 1.5GB or so collection of Google-designed software treats sprinkled with proprietary One UI 6.0 goodies on top should make its way to North America, as well as many other global territories in the very near future.





This is (naturally) the third (and final) major OS promotion for the 2021-released Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, which would already be a remarkable achievement even if the timing was different. But the timing makes the update outright miraculous, beating many of the best Android tablets from other top brands to the punch.





Yes, a lot of significantly higher-end (not to mention newer) devices from the likes of Lenovo, Xiaomi, or Oppo are still stuck with older Android versions, not to mention newer, higher-end, and costlier phones from the same companies and others like them.