Sweet new Galaxy Tab A7 Lite deal makes one of the best budget tablets out there even better

Despite normally costing a measly $160 and up, the 2021-released Tab A7 Lite positively shines in the value department with a surprisingly high-quality metal build and a reasonably generous 8.7-inch display with a respectable resolution of 1340 x 800 pixels.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio P22T Processor, Android 13, 8.7-Inch Screen with 1340 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Metal Frame, 8MP Rear Camera, 2MP Front Camera, 5,100mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Dark Gray Color $100 off (50%) $99 99 $199 99 Buy at BestBuy





Now, the advanced age of this decidedly middling slate with a MediaTek Helio P22 processor under its hood is very clearly one of its biggest flaws... on the surface, although that's also presumably the exact reason why you can currently save a massive $100 on a 64GB storage configuration at Best Buy.









This variant of the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite mid-ranger, available exclusively in a dark gray colorway, can't possibly go $300 or $400 below its regular price point, which is only set at $199.99. But that means you're looking at a 50 percent markdown here, which is definitely nothing to sneeze at and it's also a pretty rare occurrence.





You therefore shouldn't be surprised that you have just 24 hours to act, and of course, that clock started ticking at midnight, so depending on the time you actually get to read this, you might need to hurry like crazy or even settle for a smaller discount.





While we don't usually like to make such proclamations and cast definitive verdicts, the Tab A7 Lite looks an awful lot like the absolute best budget tablet available today (and today only), with that 64 gigs of internal storage space being doubled by a respectable 4GB RAM count and an official Android 14 update expected to arrive in a mere matter of weeks. Now what other $99.99 device can offer that contemporary software goodness?