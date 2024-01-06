Snag the impressive Galaxy Tab S8+ with massive 512GB storage and save $300 at Best Buy
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A few weeks back, Amazon’s epic Black Friday deal on the impressive Galaxy Tab S8+ returned just in time for the holidays. The holiday season may be over and gone (so is the deal at the world’s largest online retailer), but not everything is lost. Now, Best Buy is in the spotlight with an incredible discount on the same slate with massive 512GB storage, selling the model at a sweet $300 price cut.
Even though this is one of last year’s flagship tablets, the Galaxy Tab S8+ still puts enough to the table to make a great purchase, especially if you’re on a tight budget. The slate features a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED screen, giving you crisp details and dazzling colors. Samsung integrated a quad-speaker system on deck, providing an immersive gaming and video streaming experience.
As for its battery life, this bad boy is equipped with a large 10,080mAh battery that supports 45W charging speeds. In other words, you won’t have to wait too long for the battery to replenish itself once it dies.
Other cool perks include an impressive camera setup for a tablet with 4K video support, a dedicated microSD card slot, and, naturally, an S Pen in the box. The Galaxy Tab S8+ indeed is a great tablet that should meet the needs of most Android users. So, if you’d like to add it to your tech collection, now’s the time to pull the trigger on Best Buy’s epic deal.
In other words, you can get the Samsung tablet for just under $900 if you take advantage of this tempting offer. What if you prefer getting your gadgets at Amazon? In that case, you’d have to be OK with getting the 128GB model, which is now $210 off.
Even though this is one of last year’s flagship tablets, the Galaxy Tab S8+ still puts enough to the table to make a great purchase, especially if you’re on a tight budget. The slate features a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED screen, giving you crisp details and dazzling colors. Samsung integrated a quad-speaker system on deck, providing an immersive gaming and video streaming experience.
The Tab S8+ is also powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, making it capable of much more than just basic entertainment. The slate features 16GB RAM and supports Samsung’s DeX Multitasking mode, so its raw horsepower certainly doesn’t disappoint.
As for its battery life, this bad boy is equipped with a large 10,080mAh battery that supports 45W charging speeds. In other words, you won’t have to wait too long for the battery to replenish itself once it dies.
Other cool perks include an impressive camera setup for a tablet with 4K video support, a dedicated microSD card slot, and, naturally, an S Pen in the box. The Galaxy Tab S8+ indeed is a great tablet that should meet the needs of most Android users. So, if you’d like to add it to your tech collection, now’s the time to pull the trigger on Best Buy’s epic deal.
Things that are NOT allowed: