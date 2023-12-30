Best Buy deal knocks the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 down to an irresistible price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Did you like the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra deal we shared a few weeks back? Well, if this Samsung tablet is still pricey for you, even at $400 off, we’ve got a question for you: How about opting for the more affordable but still impressive Galaxy Tab S8 instead? This puppy sports a heavily discounted price at Best Buy. You can now save $200 on the 128GB model, which sounds like a pretty awesome deal, in our opinion.
The Galaxy Tab S8 is a perfect alternative to its larger-sized and comparatively more expensive relatives. With its 11-inch display with buttery-smooth refresh rates of 120Hz, this tablet should provide dazzling colors that meet and exceed the casual user’s expectations.
Samsung even included a pretty awesome camera setup on this bad boy. The Android tablet comes with a dual camera on the rear with a 13MP main sensor. On the front, a 12MP ultra-wide selfie camera with Auto Framing will keep you in the center of attention during video chats and work-related meetings.
In addition, this tablet also packs a large battery with an 8,000mAh cell capacity that should last quite a while. There’s also fast charging with 45W speeds, which allows you to quickly get it back to 100% when the battery dies.
There’s no denying that this tablet provides quite a bit of value for money at that price. After all, what other Samsung slate has DeX Multitasking support, an awesome ultra-wide camera with 4K video, an S Pen, and a pretty affordable price tag? If you’re on a limited budget, you should definitely consider adding it to your tech collection.
Leaving aside its gorgeous display, this Samsung tablet also offers a lot of horsepower. With a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC on deck, it easily surpasses many of the best budget tablets in 2023. As mentioned earlier, this slate also has DeX Multitasking mode, allowing you to handle all sorts of work-related tasks in a PC form directly from your tablet.
