Google Pixel 8 - just $549 at Best Buy!

Best Buy deal knocks the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 down to an irresistible price

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best Buy deal knocks the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 down to an irresistible price
Did you like the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra deal we shared a few weeks back? Well, if this Samsung tablet is still pricey for you, even at $400 off, we’ve got a question for you: How about opting for the more affordable but still impressive Galaxy Tab S8 instead? This puppy sports a heavily discounted price at Best Buy. You can now save $200 on the 128GB model, which sounds like a pretty awesome deal, in our opinion.

There’s no denying that this tablet provides quite a bit of value for money at that price. After all, what other Samsung slate has DeX Multitasking support, an awesome ultra-wide camera with 4K video, an S Pen, and a pretty affordable price tag? If you’re on a limited budget, you should definitely consider adding it to your tech collection.

The Galaxy Tab S8 is now $200 off at Best Buy

If you're looking for an affordable tablet from the Galaxy Tab S8 series, safely pick the Galaxy Tab S8. The vanilla model with 128GB of storage is now $200 cheaper at Best Buy, allowing you to get it at an amazing price. Don't miss out.
$200 off (29%)
$499 99
$699 99
Buy at BestBuy

256GB Galaxy Tab S8 is now 31% off on Amazon

Alternatively, you can get the Galaxy Tab S8 with 256GB of internal storage space at Amazon. This configuration is now available at 31% off, but limited quantities are available. So, if you need the extra space, we suggest you act quickly and get it immediately.
$241 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon


The Galaxy Tab S8 is a perfect alternative to its larger-sized and comparatively more expensive relatives. With its 11-inch display with buttery-smooth refresh rates of 120Hz, this tablet should provide dazzling colors that meet and exceed the casual user’s expectations.

Leaving aside its gorgeous display, this Samsung tablet also offers a lot of horsepower. With a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC on deck, it easily surpasses many of the best budget tablets in 2023. As mentioned earlier, this slate also has DeX Multitasking mode, allowing you to handle all sorts of work-related tasks in a PC form directly from your tablet.

Samsung even included a pretty awesome camera setup on this bad boy. The Android tablet comes with a dual camera on the rear with a 13MP main sensor. On the front, a 12MP ultra-wide selfie camera with Auto Framing will keep you in the center of attention during video chats and work-related meetings.

In addition, this tablet also packs a large battery with an 8,000mAh cell capacity that should last quite a while. There’s also fast charging with 45W speeds, which allows you to quickly get it back to 100% when the battery dies.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Feel the festivity with this epic Galaxy S22 deal, now available at Walmart
Feel the festivity with this epic Galaxy S22 deal, now available at Walmart
iPhone 15 Pro Max edges out the Mate 60 Pro to become China's top-selling phone in October
iPhone 15 Pro Max edges out the Mate 60 Pro to become China's top-selling phone in October
Analysts calling for strong Android sales are being thrown off track
Analysts calling for strong Android sales are being thrown off track
Amazon rolls out huge discount on productivity behemoth Surface Pro 8
Amazon rolls out huge discount on productivity behemoth Surface Pro 8
Amazon cuts the Garmin Forerunner 945's price by a whopping 48% helping you regain your abs after Christmas
Amazon cuts the Garmin Forerunner 945's price by a whopping 48% helping you regain your abs after Christmas
Pixel Video Boost tested: iPhone-level videos on Android - Google's best and worst "magic trick"'
Pixel Video Boost tested: iPhone-level videos on Android - Google's best and worst "magic trick"'
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless