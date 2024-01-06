Micro-laptop Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is on sale for an eye-catching discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you are in the market for a premium tablet, you should check out the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. It nails everything we love about premium tablets and Best Buy has lowered its price significantly as part of its weekend sale.
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a beautiful piece of hardware with a glorious 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display and a fluid refresh rate of 120Hz.
It's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip which whizzes through tablet-y tasks like scrolling through Facebook and browsing the internet. But that's not what you buy a tablet as premium as the S8 Ultra for.
Its real strength lies in being armed with extra features that make it better suited to productivity tasks than basic tablets.
Of course, a more recent tablet will be able to tackle even tougher tasks but your wallet will have to part with several hundred dollars more in that case. Moreover, you don't need a tablet aimed at hardcore users if your needs are more mainstream.
The Tab S8 Ultra delivers plenty of power and the desktop-like DeX mode makes it a portable work-desktop alternative. Samsung even bundles a S Pen in the box.
The 128GB Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra costs $1,099.99 but Best Buy has marked it down by $300 and is selling it for $799.99.
Since the tablet has been around for more than a year, you might be tempted to think that it won't feel as fresh as the top tablets of 2024, but if you are on a tight budget and need a reliable tablet for general productivity use and media consumption, you should take advantage of the price drop.
The slate will be supported until at least 2027 and it also has a microSD slot, so you will never have to worry about running out of storage space.
