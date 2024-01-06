Micro-laptop Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is on sale for an eye-catching discount





The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a beautiful piece of hardware with a glorious 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display and a fluid refresh rate of 120Hz.





Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 128GB 14.6 inches OLED 120Hz screen | Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | microSD slot | Dual main cameras | 11,200mAh battery | 45W charging $300 off (27%) $799 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy





It's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip which whizzes through tablet-y tasks like scrolling through Facebook and browsing the internet. But that's not what you buy a tablet as premium as the S8 Ultra for.





Its real strength lies in being armed with extra features that make it better suited to productivity tasks than basic tablets.





Of course, a more recent tablet will be able to tackle even tougher tasks but your wallet will have to part with several hundred dollars more in that case. Moreover, you don't need a tablet aimed at hardcore users if your needs are more mainstream.





The Tab S8 Ultra delivers plenty of power and the desktop-like DeX mode makes it a portable work-desktop alternative. Samsung even bundles a S Pen in the box.





The 128GB Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra costs $1,099.99 but Best Buy has marked it down by $300 and is selling it for $799.99.





Since the tablet has been around for more than a year, you might be tempted to think that it won't feel as fresh as the top tablets of 2024 , but if you are on a tight budget and need a reliable tablet for general productivity use and media consumption, you should take advantage of the price drop.





The slate will be supported until at least 2027 and it also has a microSD slot, so you will never have to worry about running out of storage space.