Disappointing new rumor says the 16GB RAM Galaxy S25 Ultra will not be released in the US or Europe
A promising report about a potential price "freeze" for the Galaxy S25 family compared to last year's S24 trio seemed like a pretty great way to start this official Unpacked week, but unfortunately, the good news is stopping there, at least for the time being.
The latest rumor from a generally reliable social media leaker is definitely not very encouraging for heavy multitaskers in markets like the US or Europe. That's because the 16GB RAM-packing S25 Ultra model that's been making headlines for several months now is purportedly only heading for a handful of Asian countries.
Is 12GB RAM still enough in this day and age?
If it's enough for all Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus variants around the world, Samsung seems to think most future Galaxy S25 Ultra owners will not have a problem "settling" for the same memory count as all S24 Ultra units released around this time last year.
But while I've personally not heard many multitasking-related complaints from S24 Ultra users (or even owners of "vanilla" S24 units with 8GB RAM), the rapid recent AI advancements make a lot of people nervous about the future. It's certainly no coincidence that AI pioneer Google has put 16 gigs of the good stuff on all Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL configurations, as well as both the 256 and 512GB storage variants of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
Galaxy AI is a key reason why some folks think they either need or will eventually need as much RAM as possible. | Image Credit -- Evan Blass
Then you have the likes of the OnePlus 13, which does start at 12GB RAM while going all the way up to 24GB... in China only. Of course, that particular super-flagship packs your choice of 12 or 16 gigs of memory stateside, thus holding a key advantage over the Galaxy S24 Ultra that the S25 Ultra is apparently unlikely to cancel out.
Bottom line, whether it's necessary or not, it's definitely a little disappointing to hear that Samsung's highly anticipated Ultra upgrade to 16GB RAM will probably not happen outside of markets like China, South Korea, India, and Vietnam. It's even more disheartening to think that the company released a Galaxy S21 Ultra variant in select European and Asian regions all the way back in 2021 before evidently realizing that was something people didn't actually want or need.
What else do we know about the Galaxy S25 Ultra?
In a nutshell, pretty much everything. We're talking an essentially complete spec sheet with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options, the latter two of which will apparently both be paired with 16GB RAM in Asia. That means the S25 Ultra will either not be released in a 1TB configuration in the US and Europe or only couple that with the 12GB RAM count of the other two storage variants.
This is one of the four virtually guaranteed colorways of the S25 Ultra. | Image Credit -- Evan Blass
I'm frankly not sure which of those two possibilities is more disappointing, and the only way Samsung could turn some of your frowns upside down is if the Galaxy S25 Ultra does end up retaining its predecessor's pricing structure in the Western Hemisphere. That's one of the very few key details that's not yet etched in stone, with the following specifications and features instead being just about confirmed (from multiple sources) ahead of a January 22 announcement alongside the "vanilla" Galaxy S25 and the S25 Plus:
- 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 3120 x 1440 pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate technology, and up to 2600 nits of brightness;
- Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor;
- 200MP primary rear-facing camera with f/1.7 aperture and OIS;
- 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/1.9 aperture;
- 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom and OIS;
- 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and OIS;
- 12MP single front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture;
- 5,000mAh battery;
- 45W wired charging support;
- 25W wireless charging technology;
- 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2mm dimensions;
- 218 grams weight;
- Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C 3.2 connectivity;
- IP68 water and dust resistance;
- Android 15 with One UI 7;
- Seven years of software updates;
- Titanium Black, Titanium Blue, Titanium Gray, and Titanium Silver color options.
