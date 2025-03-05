You have one day and one day only to maximize your Galaxy S25+ savings sans trade-in

Galaxy S25+





While the S25 Plus is technically still available for $849.99 with 512GB storage instead of its $1,119.99 list price, Galaxy S25+ purchase, but when you add the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered phone to your cart, you'll be able to get a protective accessory, smartwatch, tablet, some earbuds, or even a second handset at a $50 discount with no questions asked or strings attached. While the S25 Plus is technically still available for $849.99 with 512GB storage instead of its $1,119.99 list price, Samsung is today further sweetening the pot with an additional $50 store credit. You obviously can't use that towards your actualpurchase, but when you add the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered phone to your cart, you'll be able to get a protective accessory, smartwatch, tablet, some earbuds, or even a second handset at a $50 discount with no questions asked or strings attached.

Gift Samsung Galaxy S25+ $849 99 $1119 99 $270 off (24%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, $50 Store Credit Included, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In) Buy at Samsung





That may not sound like the deal of a lifetime, but the very well-reviewed Samsung Galaxy S25+ already felt extremely hard to turn down at $270 off its regular price in a 512GB variant, so anything extra is more than welcomed, making this an even more irresistible bargain.

And yes, you can also get the phone with 256 gigs of internal storage space if you so choose, but at the exact same $849.99 price with the exact same $50 gift bundled in, who on earth would do that and why?





Keep in mind that the enhanced Galaxy S25 Plus promotion is only scheduled to run for 24 hours, after which you'll probably go back to saving "just" 270 bucks with no additional deal sweeteners included. That discount doesn't require a trade-in or anything else of that sort, mind you, but if you do want to get rid of your existing device, you might be eligible to save even more.





Galaxy S25+ all the way down to $299.99 (with your $50 instant Samsung Store credit still intact). Many other devices qualify for smaller but still significant discounts, including the Galaxy S24 , S23 Plus, Z Fold 5 , iPhone 16 Pro , iPhone 15 Pro Max , and Google Pixel 9 Pro Namely, a Galaxy Z Fold 6 , S24 Ultra, S24 Plus, or Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max in good condition will knock the 512GBall the way down to $299.99 (with your $50 instant Samsung Store credit still intact). Many other devices qualify for smaller but still significant discounts, including the, S23 Plus,, and