Samsung Galaxy S25 leaks prompt company to take strict action

Samsung
It appears that Samsung has had enough of its devices getting leaked ahead of official launches. After firing Samsung employees for leaks the company has now decided to take stringent measures to minimize the risks of something like this happening in the future.



The upcoming Galaxy S25 lineup has practically been completely spoiled for consumers. We know that the Galaxy S25 Ultra has round edges and we’ve seen Galaxy S25 color leaks as well. There are also Galaxy S25 Ultra RAM and storage leaks alongside actual leaked pictures of Galaxy S25 Plus. And perhaps most interestingly we even have a leaked video of the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

All of these leaks and rumors — and I haven’t even mentioned all of them — have told us everything there is to know about these phones. One might think this is good for publicity: that Samsung appreciates the hype train building up until the Galaxy S25 launch. But according to some reports such leaks affect stock prices as consumers can share premature reactions to unreleased devices.

Reverting to rounded edges has seen divisive reactions. | Image credit — PhoneArena

While some folks think that firing the employees involved in the Galaxy S25 Plus leak might have been a bit extreme, the company is just getting started. Samsung plans to lay off a lot more employees before the end of this year.

A spokesperson for the company reached out to me as well and let me know that some of the reports about Samsung Foundry were false. If true then it’s easy to see how exaggerated rumors can harm the company’s business. However the mass layoffs currently happening at Samsung don’t paint a very positive picture in my eyes.

It’s unclear how severe the security upgrades Samsung is looking to undertake will be. Renowned industry tipsters like Reve, Ice Universe and others might also be impacted by these security measures. If there is one positive outcome that I can see it’s that people won’t unnecessarily get hyped for something that may turn out to be completely fabricated.

Then again Samsung might realize that the leaks did in fact bring in a lot of attention and may secretly relax internal security after a while.
Abdullah Asim
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.

