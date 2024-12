Samsung Galaxy S25 leaks prompt company to take strict action

Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

While some folks think that firing the employees involved in the Galaxy S25 Plus leak might have been a bit extreme, the company is just getting started. Samsung plans to lay off a lot more employees before the end of this year.A spokesperson for the company reached out to me as well and let me know that some of the reports about Samsung Foundry were false. If true then it’s easy to see how exaggerated rumors can harm the company’s business. However the mass layoffs currently happening at Samsung don’t paint a very positive picture in my eyes.It’s unclear how severe the security upgrades Samsung is looking to undertake will be. Renowned industry tipsters like Reve, Ice Universe and others might also be impacted by these security measures. If there is one positive outcome that I can see it’s that people won’t unnecessarily get hyped for something that may turn out to be completely fabricated.Then again Samsung might realize that the leaks did in fact bring in a lot of attention and may secretly relax internal security after a while.