Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could end up with a better chipset if stars align

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE might get MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 if not enough Exynos 2400s chipsets are produced.

Samsung Processors Galaxy S Series
Samsung logo
The Galaxy S25 FE is probably one of the most expected Samsung devices, mostly because it’s supposed to offer great value for the money. In order for Samsung to be able to do that, it must make some compromises when it comes to hardware.

One of the major compromises that Samsung is willing to do to keep the price on the low side is to use its own chipset inside the Galaxy S25 FE. Previous reports indicate that Samsung has already started production of Exynos 2400e chipsets specifically for the Galaxy S25 FE, which isn’t really surprising considering that most of Samsung’s “Fan Edition” smartphones use the company’s proprietary chipsets.

However, a new report claims that Samsung will turn to MediaTek in case it’s unable to produce enough Exynos 2400e chipsets for the Galaxy S25 FE. If that happens, then the Galaxy S25 FE will use MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 chipset instead, which is superior to Samsung’s Exynos 2400e.

The source claims that Samsung’s first choice remains the Exynos 2400e, with Dimensity 9400 being used as a backup in a worst-case scenario. While it’s hard to believe that Samsung will not do everything in its power to manufacture enough Exynos 2400e chipsets for the Galaxy S25 FE, there’s a small chance that the South Korean giant’s plan might fail.

The Galaxy S24 FE uses Samsung's Exynos 2400e chipset too | Image credit: PhoneArena

Even if the Galaxy S25 FE will end up having a much better chipset inside, it’s unlikely that Samsung will increase its price. Still, this will be a big loss for Samsung, as the company not only hopes to keep the price on the lower side by using its own chipset, but also to provide Samsung Foundry with additional revenue.

It's also important to mention that the Galaxy S25 FE will not be the only Samsung phone powered by Exynos 2400e. Reports suggest that the Galaxy Z Flip FE will also use the same chipset, so Samsung Foundry’s production will have to meet a bigger quota in the coming months.

Samsung hasn’t yet revealed when the Galaxy S25 FE will be introduced, but rumor has it that the affordable flagship will be launched on the market later this year.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless