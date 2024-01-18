Pre-order the 512GB Galaxy S24+ from Amazon and get both a cool discount AND a $150 gift card
If you're thinking of pre-ordering the hot new Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, or S24 Ultra and have something good to trade in, it should come as no big surprise that Samsung itself is offering by far the greatest US launch discounts.
But if you don't want to jump through any hoops and would still like to be among the first people in the world to own one of the best Android phones of 2024 without breaking the bank, Amazon might be the number one (digital) place to go to right now.
That's because the e-commerce giant is bundling an unrivaled gift card with a discounted 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra right off the bat, and unsurprisingly, the same goes for an identical storage configuration of the slightly smaller and humbler Galaxy S24+.
This 6.7-inch AI-powered beast is technically priced at $1,119.99 with 512 gigs of local digital hoarding room, but if you hurry, you can both spend 120 bucks less than that with no questions asked and score a nice and handy $150 Amazon.com e-gift card you can then use to buy... whatever you want at an additional discount.
In total, you're therefore looking at saving no less than $270 without having to meet any special requirements whatsoever. This excellent introductory offer eclipses what's currently available on Samsung's official US website, as well as at other major retailers like Best Buy.
That $120 price cut, by the way, makes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Plus exactly as affordable as a 256 gig model, which means you could very well act like the latter doesn't even exist. Keep in mind that none of Samsung's S24-series devices are actually shipping right now, with your pre-orders only set to be fulfilled starting January 31, when all of these killer deals will evidently expire.
Just like its big brother, the S24+ looks well worth that wait, at least on paper, welcoming you to the "era of mobile AI" with such neat tricks up its sleeve as Circle to Search, Live Translate, Chat Assist, and Photo Assist. Powered by the same state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor as the S24 Ultra (at least in the US), this bad boy is "fortified with Armor Aluminum" instead of titanium while carrying three and not four cameras on its back.
You also don't get a built-in S Pen here, but the 4,900mAh battery is certainly hefty enough and the software support good enough to justify a purchase... if you can't afford the objectively superior Galaxy S24 Ultra.
