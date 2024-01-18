



any hoops and would still like to be among the first people in the world to own one of the But if you don't want to jump throughhoops and would still like to be among the first people in the world to own one of the best Android phones of 2024 without breaking the bank, Amazon might be the number one (digital) place to go to right now.

Samsung Galaxy S24+ 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, $150 Gift Card Included $120 off (11%) Gift Pre-order at Amazon





That's because the e-commerce giant is bundling an Galaxy S24 +. That's because the e-commerce giant is bundling an unrivaled gift card with a discounted 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra right off the bat, and unsurprisingly, the same goes for an identical storage configuration of the slightly smaller and humbler+.





This 6.7-inch AI-powered beast is technically priced at $1,119.99 with 512 gigs of local digital hoarding room, but if you hurry, you can both spend 120 bucks less than that with no questions asked and score a nice and handy $150 Amazon.com e-gift card you can then use to buy... whatever you want at an additional discount.





In total, you're therefore looking at saving no less than $270 without having to meet any special requirements whatsoever. This excellent introductory offer eclipses what's currently available on Samsung 's official US website, as well as at other major retailers like Best Buy.





That $120 price cut, by the way, makes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Plus exactly as affordable as a 256 gig model, which means you could very well act like the latter doesn't even exist. Keep in mind that none of Samsung's S24-series devices are actually shipping right now, with your pre-orders only set to be fulfilled starting January 31, when all of these killer deals will evidently expire.







