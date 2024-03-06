Samsung's already amazing Galaxy S24+ deal is made that much greater for 24 hours only





This time around, the variant drastically reduced well below the $0 mark is the one capable of accommodating 512 gigs of data internally rather than just 256GB. Instead of paying a whopping $1,119.99 for that digital hoarder-friendly handset, you have (less than) 24 hours at the time of this writing to get you some money in addition to one of the This time around, the variant drastically reduced well below the $0 mark is the one capable of accommodating 512 gigs of data internally rather than just 256GB. Instead of paying a whopping $1,119.99 for that digital hoarder-friendly handset, you have (less than) 24 hours at the time of this writing to get Samsung to givesome money in addition to one of the best phones in the world right now.

Samsung Galaxy S24+ 5G, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, $50 Store Credit Included, AT&T or T-Mobile Installment Plan and Eligible Device Trade-In Required $1120 off (100%) Gift $0 $1119 99 Buy at Samsung





As you can imagine, you will need to meet a few key conditions, starting with an obligatory trade-in and an upfront activation on AT&T or T-Mobile . Said activation has to be done with a new monthly installment plan, which can obviously be a bit of a hassle.





On the decidedly bright side of things, the devices you can get no less than $1,000 for are remarkably and unusually varied, including among others the likes of the Galaxy S20 FE , S20, S21, Apple iPhone 11 and 12, as well as Google's Pixel 6 Pro , Pixel 7 , and Pixel 7 Pro .





Naturally, that means newer devices from those brands are eligible for the same maximum trade-in value, and on top of that, Samsung is ready to slash 120 bucks off the aforementioned list price of the 512GB Galaxy S24 Plus with no questions asked and no strings attached whatsoever.





That brings your total savings up to $1,120, but believe it or not, there's more. Namely, an extra $50 in instant credit you can spend towards an accessory of your choice before completing your S24+ order today (and today only).





That makes this super-powerful 6.7-inch smartphone (with 512GB storage) even cheaper than yesterday, when it was already cheaper than free. And yes, we realize that phrase doesn't make a lot of sense strictly speaking from a semantics standpoint, but from a marketing perspective, it makes total sense and should get you to push that "buy" button immediately! That makes this super-powerful 6.7-inch smartphone (with 512GB storage) even cheaper than yesterday, when it was already cheaper than free. And yes, we realize that phrase doesn't make a lot of sense strictly speaking from a semantics standpoint, but from a marketing perspective, it makes total sense and should get you to push that "buy" button immediately!