Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Samsung's already amazing Galaxy S24+ deal is made that much greater for 24 hours only

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's already amazing Galaxy S24+ deal is made that much greater for 24 hours only
After performing a small miracle to prove that there is such a thing as a better-than-free smartphone deal for the beginning of its Discover Spring festivities, Samsung is incredibly outdoing itself already by offering an even higher than $1,050 discount on a Galaxy S24+ that normally starts at $999.99.

This time around, the variant drastically reduced well below the $0 mark is the one capable of accommodating 512 gigs of data internally rather than just 256GB. Instead of paying a whopping $1,119.99 for that digital hoarder-friendly handset, you have (less than) 24 hours at the time of this writing to get Samsung to give you some money in addition to one of the best phones in the world right now.

Samsung Galaxy S24+

5G, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, $50 Store Credit Included, AT&T or T-Mobile Installment Plan and Eligible Device Trade-In Required
$1120 off (100%) Gift
$0
$1119 99
Buy at Samsung

As you can imagine, you will need to meet a few key conditions, starting with an obligatory trade-in and an upfront activation on AT&T or T-Mobile. Said activation has to be done with a new monthly installment plan, which can obviously be a bit of a hassle.

On the decidedly bright side of things, the devices you can get no less than $1,000 for are remarkably and unusually varied, including among others the likes of the Galaxy S20 FE, S20, S21, Apple iPhone 11 and 12, as well as Google's Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro.

Naturally, that means newer devices from those brands are eligible for the same maximum trade-in value, and on top of that, Samsung is ready to slash 120 bucks off the aforementioned list price of the 512GB Galaxy S24 Plus with no questions asked and no strings attached whatsoever.

That brings your total savings up to $1,120, but believe it or not, there's more. Namely, an extra $50 in instant credit you can spend towards an accessory of your choice before completing your S24+ order today (and today only). 

That makes this super-powerful 6.7-inch smartphone (with 512GB storage) even cheaper than yesterday, when it was already cheaper than free. And yes, we realize that phrase doesn't make a lot of sense strictly speaking from a semantics standpoint, but from a marketing perspective, it makes total sense and should get you to push that "buy" button immediately!
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
In an SEC filing, Dish says it can't buy T-Mobile's 800MHz spectrum as it heads toward bankruptcy
In an SEC filing, Dish says it can't buy T-Mobile's 800MHz spectrum as it heads toward bankruptcy
Verizon has already won March with its free Nintendo Switch and Chromebook offer
Verizon has already won March with its free Nintendo Switch and Chromebook offer
"I've wanted this since the start!" - Z Fold 5 user reacts to Galaxy Z Fold 6 leaks
"I've wanted this since the start!" - Z Fold 5 user reacts to Galaxy Z Fold 6 leaks
30 million people bought “the worst iPhone ever”: Apple’s cult-like influence on the phone market
30 million people bought “the worst iPhone ever”: Apple’s cult-like influence on the phone market
Juicy Amazon deal slams the 128GB Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) down to its best price yet again
Juicy Amazon deal slams the 128GB Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) down to its best price yet again

Latest News

Marshall's iconic Stockwell II drops down to its best price through this sizzling-hot Amazon deal
Marshall's iconic Stockwell II drops down to its best price through this sizzling-hot Amazon deal
Motorola releases video teaser for its next flagship phone, the AI-focused Moto X50 Ultra
Motorola releases video teaser for its next flagship phone, the AI-focused Moto X50 Ultra
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile coming to iOS and Android in March
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile coming to iOS and Android in March
Meizu’s last flagship is here, and it’s a doozy
Meizu’s last flagship is here, and it’s a doozy
The complete Lenovo Tab P12 kit drops to a new record low price through Lenovo's Annual Sale event
The complete Lenovo Tab P12 kit drops to a new record low price through Lenovo's Annual Sale event
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless