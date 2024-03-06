Samsung's already amazing Galaxy S24+ deal is made that much greater for 24 hours only

Up Next:
After performing a small miracle to prove that there is such a thing as a better-than-free smartphone deal for the beginning of its Discover Spring festivities, Samsung is incredibly outdoing itself already by offering an even higher than $1,050 discount on a Galaxy S24+ that normally starts at $999.99.
This time around, the variant drastically reduced well below the $0 mark is the one capable of accommodating 512 gigs of data internally rather than just 256GB. Instead of paying a whopping $1,119.99 for that digital hoarder-friendly handset, you have (less than) 24 hours at the time of this writing to get Samsung to give you some money in addition to one of the best phones in the world right now.
As you can imagine, you will need to meet a few key conditions, starting with an obligatory trade-in and an upfront activation on AT&T or T-Mobile. Said activation has to be done with a new monthly installment plan, which can obviously be a bit of a hassle.
On the decidedly bright side of things, the devices you can get no less than $1,000 for are remarkably and unusually varied, including among others the likes of the Galaxy S20 FE, S20, S21, Apple iPhone 11 and 12, as well as Google's Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro.
Naturally, that means newer devices from those brands are eligible for the same maximum trade-in value, and on top of that, Samsung is ready to slash 120 bucks off the aforementioned list price of the 512GB Galaxy S24 Plus with no questions asked and no strings attached whatsoever.
That brings your total savings up to $1,120, but believe it or not, there's more. Namely, an extra $50 in instant credit you can spend towards an accessory of your choice before completing your S24+ order today (and today only).
That makes this super-powerful 6.7-inch smartphone (with 512GB storage) even cheaper than yesterday, when it was already cheaper than free. And yes, we realize that phrase doesn't make a lot of sense strictly speaking from a semantics standpoint, but from a marketing perspective, it makes total sense and should get you to push that "buy" button immediately!
