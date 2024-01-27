Samsung Galaxy S24’s AI-powered features are coming to older Galaxy devices
Samsung announced a bunch of AI features for its new Galaxy S24 series and revealed that they’re all powered by Google Cloud. But a partnership with Google couldn’t be limited to just two or three devices, so it made sense for Samsung to expand the availability of the AI features introduced with the Galaxy S24 to other phones and tablets.
According to Samsung, fans can expect some of the AI features announced this week to arrive on previous models including Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series in the first half of 2024.
The only thing that remains a mystery is the exact date when these Samsung phones and tablets will be getting some of Galaxy S24’s AI features, but we will probably never know until they’re already rolling out.
All in all, it’s safe to say that these Galaxy devices won’t be getting the One UI 6.1 update at the same time, so stay tuned for more details on the timing of these updates.
In a statement for Android Authority, Samsung clarified that several new AI-powered features that are coming with the Galaxy S24 will be available on older Galaxy devices, although not that older.
These AI features are likely to come alongside the One UI 6.1 update, which has also been confirmed to arrive in the first half of the year. Moreover, Samsung previously stated that all the Galaxy devices mentioned above qualify for One UI 6.1 updates, which they will get by the end of June.
