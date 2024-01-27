Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

Samsung Galaxy S24’s AI-powered features are coming to older Galaxy devices

Samsung Software updates
@cosminvasile
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy S24’s AI-powered features are coming to older Galaxy devices
Samsung announced a bunch of AI features for its new Galaxy S24 series and revealed that they’re all powered by Google Cloud. But a partnership with Google couldn’t be limited to just two or three devices, so it made sense for Samsung to expand the availability of the AI features introduced with the Galaxy S24 to other phones and tablets.

In a statement for Android Authority, Samsung clarified that several new AI-powered features that are coming with the Galaxy S24 will be available on older Galaxy devices, although not that older.

According to Samsung, fans can expect some of the AI features announced this week to arrive on previous models including Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series in the first half of 2024.

These AI features are likely to come alongside the One UI 6.1 update, which has also been confirmed to arrive in the first half of the year. Moreover, Samsung previously stated that all the Galaxy devices mentioned above qualify for One UI 6.1 updates, which they will get by the end of June.

The only thing that remains a mystery is the exact date when these Samsung phones and tablets will be getting some of Galaxy S24’s AI features, but we will probably never know until they’re already rolling out.

All in all, it’s safe to say that these Galaxy devices won’t be getting the One UI 6.1 update at the same time, so stay tuned for more details on the timing of these updates.

Preorder a Galaxy S24 at Best Buy for a FREE storage upgrade

The Galaxy S24 Series is up for preorder at Best Buy. Right now, you can preorder the Galaxy S24 Ultra at Best Buy and get a free storage upgrade plus a $150 Gift card. Preordering the S24+ also arrives with a free storage upgrade and a Gift card worth $100. If you preorder the vanilla model, you get a FREE storage upgrade plus a $50-worth Gift card.
$110 off (13%) Gift
$749 99
$859 99
Pre-order at BestBuy

Preorder Galaxy S24 Ultra at up to $970 off with a trade-in

The mightiest of all, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is now up for preorder at the official store. The smartphone with next-gen AI capabilities can now be yours at up to $750 off with an enhanced trade-in credit. You also get a free storage upgrade on Samsung, plus an extra $50 Exclusive Samsung credit by following our link. As if that's not enough, there's a gift – up to $100 Samsung Credit alongside your preorder.
$870 off (61%) Trade-in Gift
$549 99
$1419 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Preorder Galaxy S24 or S24+ at up to $670 off with a trade-in

Preordering the vanilla Galaxy S24 at the official store right now gives you a free storage upgrade plus up to $550 instant trade-in credit. You also get a $75 instant Samsung Credit, including your exclusive $50 reservation credit. Alternatively, preorder the Plus model to receive a free storage upgrade on Samsung, up to $650 off with a trade-in, and a $125 instant Samsung credit that includes your $50 reservation credit.
$1310 off (66%) Trade-in Gift
$669 98
$1979 98
Pre-order at Samsung

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Walmart is now offering the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 at half its price
Walmart is now offering the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 at half its price
That’s not very bright: here’s how Samsung messed up big time with the Galaxy S24 Ultra display
That’s not very bright: here’s how Samsung messed up big time with the Galaxy S24 Ultra display
Galaxy S24 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 get humbled by Galaxy S24 Plus in new test
Galaxy S24 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 get humbled by Galaxy S24 Plus in new test
Apple cropped Vision Pro photos to remove key part
Apple cropped Vision Pro photos to remove key part
The premium Bose QuietComfort 45 are available at a no-brainer price at Best Buy
The premium Bose QuietComfort 45 are available at a no-brainer price at Best Buy

Latest News

Apple Pencil 3 could be the first to support the Find My feature
Apple Pencil 3 could be the first to support the Find My feature
Samsung's Galaxy S24 series has already broken two sales records in two big markets
Samsung's Galaxy S24 series has already broken two sales records in two big markets
Google Chat might finally let you send voice messages
Google Chat might finally let you send voice messages
Netflix CEO explains why there will be no dedicated Netflix app for Vision Pro at launch
Netflix CEO explains why there will be no dedicated Netflix app for Vision Pro at launch
RedMagic phones finally get a beta testing program in the US
RedMagic phones finally get a beta testing program in the US
The Moto G04 and G24 are better than you think. Here's why
The Moto G04 and G24 are better than you think. Here's why
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless