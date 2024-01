Samsung Galaxy S24’s generative AI features are powered by Google Cloud

Galaxy S24





One of the buzzwords mentioned during Galaxy S24’s announcement was “AI” or artificial intelligence. Since this is Samsung most advanced phone to date, it makes sense for the South Korean company to take advantage of the power of AI.Interestingly enough, all the advanced AI features coming on theflagships are powered by Google Cloud, Samsung announced earlier today. According to the South Korean handset maker, the Galaxy S24 will be the first Samsung device to deploy Gemini Pro and Imagen 2 on Vertex AI via the cloud.This means that other Galaxy devices might receive similar AI features in the not-so-distant future. Gemini has been designed from the ground up to be multimodal, which means it can generalize and understand, operate across, and combine different types of information such as text, code, images, and video.At launch, Samsung-native apps will benefit from Gemini’s power, as users will be able to take advantage of the summarization feature across Notes, Voice Recorder, and Keyboard.Imagen 2, Google most advanced text-to-image diffusion technology, will also be part of Galaxy S24’s AI package . These features can be found in Generative Edit in S24’s Gallery application and provides users with intuitive photo-editing capabilities.Using Generative Edit will require a network connection and Samsung Account login. Also, a visible watermark will be overlaid on the image output upon saving to indicate that the image is generated by AI. It’s also important to mention that editing with Generative Edit always results in a resized photo up to 12MP.Samsung also confirmed that it’s the first Google customer to test Gemini Ultra, the Mountain View company’s most capable and largest model for highly complex tasks. As such, all Galaxy S24 models will be using Gemini Nano, an on-device LLM that comes with Android 14