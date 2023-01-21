Reserve the new Samsung flagship!
Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23+ show up early at a mobile shop

Samsung Android
3
We are now just nine days out from the launch of the Galaxy S23 series and at this stage we can start expecting real-world shots and right on cue, a store in Nicaragua has posted some images of the Galaxy S23 Ultra (via Slash Leaks) and the Galaxy S23 Plus (via Twitter user Alvin).

KM Cell Store is a mobile phone shop and it looks like Samsung has already shipped out the Galaxy S23 to them, or these might be dummy units. The packaging looks a little off but veteran leaker Ice Universe hasn't raised any doubts, which implies we are looking at the real deal.

The leaked photos show the phones in all the rumored color options, including Phantom Black, Botanic Green, Cotton Flower (cream), and Misty Lilac (light pink / lavender).

The colors don't exactly match with recently leaked renders, which gave the phones a dim and washed-out appearance. They are more in line with leaked promo materials.

We also get to see the back of the Galaxy S23 Ultra and it does appear to be even boxier than the S22 Ultra and the sides look flatter. Though it's hard to tell from these pictures, the Galaxy S23 Ultra apparently has bigger camera sensors than the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The general look is very similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra though.


The Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus, on the other hand, are expected to come with an S22-Ultra-like bump-less camera array and will likely maintain their rounded corners but may have flatter sides,

A custom version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is expected to fuel the Galaxy S23 series. The S23 Ultra is highly likely to flaunt a monster 200MP camera which could help it become the best camera phone of 2023

Samsung will formally announce the phones on February 1 and it's still not abundantly clear whether the series will stick to the $799 starting price of the Galaxy S22 range. You can get a head start on orders by reserving the Galaxy S23 today.

