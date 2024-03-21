Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

This incredible Best Buy deal turns the Galaxy S23 Ultra into a budget flagship (with no trade-in)

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This incredible Best Buy deal turns the Galaxy S23 Ultra into a budget flagship (with no trade-in)
If you're an Android power user on a tight budget and you're not particularly bothered by AT&T's reliability disadvantage compared to its rivals, you probably can't do better than the Galaxy S23 Ultra right now. 

That's right, one of the best phones... of 2023 has officially dropped into affordable flagship territory in 2024 at Best Buy. Obviously, the retailer's latest and greatest deal on this S Pen-wielding giant is not without strings attached, but don't worry, you can keep your old handset and still knock the S23 Ultra's $1,199.99 list price down to $549.99.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

5G, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 200 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, S Pen Included, Phantom Black Color, New Line or New Account Activation with AT&T Required ($550 Discount Available with Upgrade)
$650 off (54%)
$549 99
$1199 99
Buy at BestBuy

That's possible with a new line or new account activation at AT&T (through Best Buy) and little else. There's no trade-in involved, no number port-in required, no nothing. You can even opt for a simple upgrade of your existing smartphone on AT&T and pay $649.99, which is still an incredibly low price for a device like the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, this bad boy is not a lot slower than 2024's Galaxy S24 Ultra flagship. Its design is largely unchanged, and the same goes for the hefty 12GB RAM count, massive 5,000mAh battery with blazing fast 45W charging support, as well as the 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

Like its successor, the S23 Ultra aims to blow your mind with a 200MP primary camera, and although the 10MP tertiary sensor on the older phone's back doesn't sound as impressive as the S24 Ultra's equivalent 50MP periscope telephoto lens, Samsung has actually downgraded last year's 10x optical zoom capabilities to only 5x now.

Simply put, the aluminum-made Galaxy S23 Ultra on special offer here is not miles behind the titanium-rocking S24 Ultra in many areas, which makes today's promotion extremely hard to resist. 

Keep in mind that this device is no longer available directly from Samsung... or Amazon, so there's a very good chance Best Buy will also discontinue it before long. That probably gives you a very narrow window of time to score a totally unprecedented $550 discount sans trade-in, so you better hurry!

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
Minnesota woman sues T-Mobile and AT&T, alleging they are behind her health issues
Minnesota woman sues T-Mobile and AT&T, alleging they are behind her health issues
Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a serious manufacturer's defect that Samsung refused to fix under the warranty
Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a serious manufacturer's defect that Samsung refused to fix under the warranty
IKEA just made all fast chargers look way overpriced
IKEA just made all fast chargers look way overpriced
Pixel Fold is extraordinarily discounted for the first time
Pixel Fold is extraordinarily discounted for the first time

Latest News

Half off with Lyca Mobile - get 6 months of mobile service for the price of 3!
Half off with Lyca Mobile - get 6 months of mobile service for the price of 3!
DOJ sues Apple accusing it of monopolizing the smartphone industry
DOJ sues Apple accusing it of monopolizing the smartphone industry
Hold up, is Ikea undercutting Apple and Samsung's pricey power adapters?
Hold up, is Ikea undercutting Apple and Samsung's pricey power adapters?
Dreamy new Amazon deal slashes 37 percent off Apple Watch SE 2 price with 4G LTE
Dreamy new Amazon deal slashes 37 percent off Apple Watch SE 2 price with 4G LTE
Amazon makes one cellular-capable Apple Watch Series 9 model cheaper than a GPS-only variant
Amazon makes one cellular-capable Apple Watch Series 9 model cheaper than a GPS-only variant
The durable Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is heavily discounted for Amazon's Spring Sale
The durable Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is heavily discounted for Amazon's Spring Sale
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless