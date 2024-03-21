This incredible Best Buy deal turns the Galaxy S23 Ultra into a budget flagship (with no trade-in)





That's right, one of the best phones ... of 2023 has officially dropped into affordable flagship territory in 2024 at Best Buy. Obviously, the retailer's latest and greatest deal on this S Pen-wielding giant is not without strings attached, but don't worry, you can keep your old handset and still knock the S23 Ultra's $1,199.99 list price down to $549.99.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 200 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, S Pen Included, Phantom Black Color, New Line or New Account Activation with AT&T Required ($550 Discount Available with Upgrade) $650 off (54%) $549 99 $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy





Galaxy S23 Ultra . That's possible with a new line or new account activation at AT&T (through Best Buy) and little else. There's no trade-in involved, no number port-in required, no nothing. You can even opt for a simple upgrade of your existing smartphone on AT&T and pay $649.99, which is still an incredibly low price for a device like the





Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, this bad boy is not a lot slower than 2024's Galaxy S24 Ultra flagship. Its design is largely unchanged, and the same goes for the hefty 12GB RAM count, massive 5,000mAh battery with blazing fast 45W charging support, as well as the 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.





Like its successor, the S23 Ultra aims to blow your mind with a 200MP primary camera, and although the 10MP tertiary sensor on the older phone's back doesn't sound as impressive as the S24 Ultra 's equivalent 50MP periscope telephoto lens, Samsung has actually downgraded last year's 10x optical zoom capabilities to only 5x now.





Simply put, the aluminum-made Galaxy S23 Ultra on special offer here is not miles behind the titanium-rocking S24 Ultra in many areas, which makes today's promotion extremely hard to resist.





Keep in mind that this device is no longer available directly from Samsung... or Amazon, so there's a very good chance Best Buy will also discontinue it before long. That probably gives you a very narrow window of time to score a totally unprecedented $550 discount sans trade-in, so you better hurry!