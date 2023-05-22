Best Buy is offering the best no-trade-in, no-activation Samsung Galaxy S23 series deals to date
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's monster Discover Summer sale might be just about wrapped up at the time of this writing, but if you're not a big fan of trade-in discounts and other special requirements, Best Buy is only now ready to hook you up with the greatest Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra deals.
We're talking the absolute greatest S23 series promotions to date with no device trade-in or upfront carrier activation involved, mind you, with the newest price cuts beating everything this retailer has offered in the past, as well as Amazon and Samsung's own official US e-store.
While the base Galaxy S23 model has actually been marked down by a cool $100 before in completely unlocked variants with your choice of 128 or 256 gigs of internal storage space, the jumbo-sized S23+ and the... even more jumbo-sized S23 Ultra are now cheaper than ever after unprecedented discounts of $175 and $225 respectively.
Of course, "cheap" may not seem like the most accurate description for a 6.6-inch Android powerhouse still fetching $824.99 and up and a 6.8-inch S Pen-wielding super-flagship setting you back at least $974.99.
But considering what these bad boys bring to the table in the battle against Apple's latest ultra-high-end iPhones for the title of best phone money can buy in 2023, you're looking at more than reasonable prices here unlikely to go down any further in the near future.
Best Buy will obviously allow you to choose from a wide array of eye-catching paint jobs for all three members of the state-of-the-art Galaxy S23 family if you hurry, and if the S23+ and S23 Ultra still happen to feel a tad rich for your blood, you should keep in mind their entry-level configurations come with 256GB local digital hoarding room instead of just 128 gigs as their little brother.
