Samsung Galaxy S23 FE getting the Android 14 One UI 6 update too
Samsung is on a roll, as the South Korean giant has upgraded several smartphones to Android 14, including the Galaxy S22 and S23 series, and more recently the Galaxy A54.
Today, it’s dumbed down version of Galaxy S23 that’s getting the highly-anticipated Android 14 One UI 6 update. According to SamMobile, the Galaxy S23 FE is now receiving the major Android OS upgrade, although only the Exynos-based variant is now eligible for the update.
Apparently, the update is available in just about every region where Samsung is selling the Galaxy S23 FE, so as along as you own the Exynos-based model, you can head to Settings / Software update and download the new Android 14 One UI 6 update.
All Galaxy Tab S9 and Tab S8 tablets will be getting the update too, along with the affordable Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. Of course, Samsung might add new models to the list of devices eligible for Android 14 upgrades.
The Snapdragon variant will probably follow soon, so if you’re using this particular version you’ll have to wait a bit. As far as the changes go, expect the same new features and improvements as the ones included in the Android 14 update that the Galaxy S23 series received not long ago.
Beside the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S22 series, Samsung plans to upgrade a bunch of other phones and tablets to Android 14, including the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Fold 4, Fold 3, Flip 5, Flip 4, Flip 3, and at least a dozen Galaxy A series phones.
