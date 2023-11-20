Samsung starts sending stable Android 14 to all Galaxy S22 series users in Europe
Following the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra, Samsung was apparently bizarrely planning to update the Galaxy A34 5G and A54 5G mid-rangers to Android 14 before last year's Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra powerhouses.
But at some point in the last couple of weeks, the world's number one smartphone vendor has revised this surprising One UI 6 rollout schedule, seemingly bringing it closer to "normal." Yes, it looks like the high-end Galaxy S22 family is beating the humbler A34 and A54, as well as the flexible Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, to the stable Android 14 punch after all.
The S22 trio actually started receiving Samsung's latest collection of Google-based software treats before the weekend, but because that was only true for public beta participants, the news initially reported by SamMobile went largely unnoticed. Until earlier today, that is, when (way) more users in more countries got to join the party according to an avalanche of Reddit posts and comments, as well as the same aforementioned publication.
When the floodgates open, it's pretty much impossible to keep track of every single market greenlighted by Samsung for an official update. But if you live in the UK, Netherlands, Romania, Croatia, Greece, Poland, Portugal, and Germany, you might want to check your phone for a notification you've been waiting for since... forever right away.
Although it's not fully and formally confirmed, that makes us believe the over-the-air update is available essentially everywhere in Europe, with other continents and territories likely to follow suit before long.
If you haven't been bold enough to try out an Android 14 beta, you should expect to perform a download and installation of an absolutely massive package weighing in at more than 3GB with November security patches baked in and far too many little enhancements and new features to detail here.
That's what our One UI 6 roundup from August and in-depth Android 14 review last month are for, showcasing every add-on, system optimization, and performance improvement you'll get to make your S22, S22+, or S22 Ultra unit feel brand-new or at least better than ever before.
