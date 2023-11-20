Samsung starts sending stable Android 14 to all Galaxy S22 series users in Europe

Android 14













When the floodgates open, it's pretty much impossible to keep track of every single market greenlighted by Samsung for an official update. But if you live in the UK, Netherlands, Romania, Croatia, Greece, Poland, Portugal, and Germany, you might want to check your phone for a notification you've been waiting for since... forever right away.





Although it's not fully and formally confirmed, that makes us believe the over-the-air update is available essentially everywhere in Europe, with other continents and territories likely to follow suit before long.





If you haven't been bold enough to try out an Android 14 beta , you should expect to perform a download and installation of an absolutely massive package weighing in at more than 3GB with November security patches baked in and far too many little enhancements and new features to detail here.



