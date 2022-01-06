Unprecedented Galaxy S22 Ultra and S22+ display test leak pins the record specs rumor





Denoting the phones with SM-906U and SM-908U model numbers, indicating the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 version, the test results peg the Galaxy S22+ screen size at exactly 6.55", or in line with the rumors that it will have shorter display diagonal in a wider body, compared to the S21+. The S22 Ultra display is listed with a 6.81" size, jibing with the one on its predecessor the S21 Ultra.





What's new, however, are the display specifications. Samsung advertises 1500 nits of peak brightness for its S21 Ultra display, while the S22 Ultra and S22+ panels here have achieved the whopping 1750 nits in the testing results, as you can see below.









Of course, these record for a phone display peak brightness results are achieved by measuring only a small 1% subsection of the display at full automatic brightness mode, but the same measurement conditions go for the advertised peak brightness of any phone, while their typical brightness is much lower.





Our S21 Ultra display measurements returned nearly 900 nits of typical brightness which is still an excellent achievement, but we can now expect the S22 Ultra and S22+ to surpass even that number. The other piece of good news about the S22 Ultra and S22+ displays that they show complete DCI-P3 color gamut coverage which bodes well for the times when you'll be streaming those Netflix HDR movies on their panels, as well as а very high contrast.





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up