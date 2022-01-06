Notification Center

Samsung Display

Unprecedented Galaxy S22 Ultra and S22+ display test leak pins the record specs rumor

Daniel Petrov
By
3
Galaxy S22 Ultra screen test leak confirms brightest phone display rumor
We thought that we've seen it all when it comes to phone leak details, but apparently not, as EqualLeaks just posted the exact display specifications of the Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra along with the panels' quality testing results straight from the bowels of a Chinese testing and regulatory agency, it seems. 

Denoting the phones with SM-906U and SM-908U model numbers, indicating the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 version, the test results peg the Galaxy S22+ screen size at exactly 6.55", or in line with the rumors that it will have shorter display diagonal in a wider body, compared to the S21+. The S22 Ultra display is listed with a 6.81" size, jibing with the one on its predecessor the S21 Ultra.

What's new, however, are the display specifications. Samsung advertises 1500 nits of peak brightness for its S21 Ultra display, while the S22 Ultra and S22+ panels here have achieved the whopping 1750 nits in the testing results, as you can see below.


Of course, these record for a phone display peak brightness results are achieved by measuring only a small 1% subsection of the display at full automatic brightness mode, but the same measurement conditions go for the advertised peak brightness of any phone, while their typical brightness is much lower. 

Our S21 Ultra display measurements returned nearly 900 nits of typical brightness which is still an excellent achievement, but we can now expect the S22 Ultra and S22+ to surpass even that number. The other piece of good news about the S22 Ultra and S22+ displays that they show complete DCI-P3 color gamut coverage which bodes well for the times when you'll be streaming those Netflix HDR movies on their panels, as well as а very high contrast. 

Those two test results could be expected, unlike the crazy 1750 nits brightness measurement. Actually, this one we expected, too, because we first heard about it from TechManiacs way back in October, and the rumor about the Ultra's top brightness was later reiterated by more sources. Well, this latest unorthodox leak finally puts a pin on the record S22 Ultra display specs leak and we can't wait to test and review Samsung's 2022 flagship.

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks (79 updates)

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
  • Display 6.8 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
