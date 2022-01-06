Unprecedented Galaxy S22 Ultra and S22+ display test leak pins the record specs rumor

Unprecedented Galaxy S22 Ultra and S22+ display test leak pins the record specs rumor3
What's new, however, are the display specifications. Samsung advertises 1500 nits of peak brightness for its S21 Ultra display, while the S22 Ultra and S22+ panels here have achieved the whopping 1750 nits in the testing results, as you can see below.
Of course, these record for a phone display peak brightness results are achieved by measuring only a small 1% subsection of the display at full automatic brightness mode, but the same measurement conditions go for the advertised peak brightness of any phone, while their typical brightness is much lower.
Those two test results could be expected, unlike the crazy 1750 nits brightness measurement. Actually, this one we expected, too, because we first heard about it from TechManiacs way back in October, and the rumor about the Ultra's top brightness was later reiterated by more sources. Well, this latest unorthodox leak finally puts a pin on the record S22 Ultra display specs leak and we can't wait to test and review Samsung's 2022 flagship.
