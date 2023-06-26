Samsung's crazy good Galaxy S22 Ultra is crazy affordable after new record high discounts





But does that make the early 2022-released Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 colossus with a 6.8-inch screen and built-in S Pen a bad purchase in 2023? Not at the right price, which Amazon seemed to have hit just a couple of weeks back and Woot is amazingly undercutting today.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3088 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 108 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 40MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Burgundy Color, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty, S Pen Included $572 off (48%) $627 99 $1199 99 Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3088 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 108 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 40MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options $400 off (33%) Buy at Amazon





Yes, the Amazon-owned e-tailer that just so happens to specialize in selling new and old tech stuff at unbeatable prices is charging at the time of this writing a measly $627.99 for a factory unlocked S22 Ultra with a 1-year manufacturer warranty included.





As you can imagine, that means that you're looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here, and unsurprisingly, you need to be quick if you don't want to see Woot run out of inventory. While this hot new deal is technically scheduled to last until July 1, the entry-level 128GB storage variant fetching 628 bucks after a monumental $572 discount is only available in a single burgundy colorway right now, which is never a good stock sign.





The same $572 markdown can amazingly be applied to 256 and 512GB models in green and white hues respectively, which essentially means Woot is exceeding Amazon's deepest ever Galaxy S22 Ultra price cuts by a cool $72 across the board.





Those killer Amazon promos, in case you're wondering, are unfortunately gone, having been replaced with humbler $400 discounts... that may start to look pretty great themselves if you hesitate and miss out on Woot's new all-time high markdowns.





This phone will probably not live forever, mind you, with Samsung likely to officially discontinue it sooner or later and third-party retailers bound to follow suit and halt sales altogether... eventually. Most likely, before the Galaxy S24 family comes out in early 2024.





In addition to a handy S Pen, large, sharp, and buttery smooth display, and still-great processor, the Galaxy S22 Ultra also has five phenomenal cameras going for it (including a 108MP primary rear monster), a hefty 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging capabilities, and perhaps most importantly, the guarantee of absolutely stellar software support for years to come. That makes for a pretty much unrivaled list of features starting at under $650, don't you think?