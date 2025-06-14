WWDC 25 was proof that Apple's AI debacle was a blessing for iPhone and iPad users

For a 2025 event, this year's Worldwide Developers Conference was a tad underwhelming. For Apple users though, it was everything they could have asked for. Last year was a rude awakening for the company, but it was exactly what it needed to get off its high horse.

False promises

At its annual software conference last year, Apple teased a myriad of AI-powered features. Those features were also touted as the main selling point of the



Not only was this an admission that it was struggling with AI but it also raised speculation that it had only promised vaporware, though the company insists that's not true.



Either way, the situation was quite embarrassing for the company, which could be why it reversed course this year and made interface makeovers the focal point of its software presentation.

Apple's failure was a victory for iPhone and iPad users

Apple had put itself on a high pedestal and often chased gimmicky features instead of rolling out the ones users wanted.



That approach appears to have blown up in its face. For years, the company got away with overpromising but after the AI debacle of last year, it's trying to make up for it by giving customers what they have always wanted.



Another huge change Apple announced this year is a



Some



Ambitious AI features can wait

Apple did ship a good many of the AI features it previewed at last year's WWDC. What still hasn't arrived is an upgraded Siri. So while the AI experience on the iPhone is on par with other phones, there's nothing unique about it and that's okay.



