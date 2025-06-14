Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

WWDC 25 was proof that Apple's AI debacle was a blessing for iPhone and iPad users

2024 humbled Apple and that's exactly what needed to happen to improve the iPhone and iPad experience.

By
11comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple Editorials iPhone iPad
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
iOS 26 iPadOS 26
For a 2025 event, this year's Worldwide Developers Conference was a tad underwhelming. For Apple users though, it was everything they could have asked for. Last year was a rude awakening for the company, but it was exactly what it needed to get off its high horse.

False promises


At its annual software conference last year, Apple teased a myriad of AI-powered features. Those features were also touted as the main selling point of the iPhone 16. It took a long time for the company to admit that the flashiest features wouldn't be shipping anytime soon.

Not only was this an admission that it was struggling with AI but it also raised speculation that it had only promised vaporware, though the company insists that's not true.

Either way, the situation was quite embarrassing for the company, which could be why it reversed course this year and made interface makeovers the focal point of its software presentation.

Apple's failure was a victory for iPhone and iPad users


Apple had put itself on a high pedestal and often chased gimmicky features instead of rolling out the ones users wanted.

That approach appears to have blown up in its face. For years, the company got away with overpromising but after the AI debacle of last year, it's trying to make up for it by giving customers what they have always wanted.

The biggest highlight of this year is the transparent Liquid Glass design. While users are divided on whether it's a stroke of genius or a letdown, it's hard to deny that it's a step forward. We have stuck with static interfaces for far too long and while Apple's implementation may not be perfect, it has shown the industry the way forward.

Another huge change Apple announced this year is a Mac-like interface for the iPad. This comes after years of insistence that the iPad isn't exactly a computer. And while the tablet still doesn't run MacOS, with iPadOS 26, it will pretty much act like a computer, thanks to a new windowing system, drag-and-drop support, and improved file handling.

Some iOS 26 features have been available on Android handsets for years and the iPhone should have gotten them long ago. These include spam management, hold assist, real-time translation, and charging time estimate.

Ambitious AI features can wait


Apple did ship a good many of the AI features it previewed at last year's WWDC. What still hasn't arrived is an upgraded Siri. So while the AI experience on the iPhone is on par with other phones, there's nothing unique about it and that's okay.

Recommended Stories
In a bid to prove that it wasn't behind other companies, Apple promised features that weren't ready. The company seems to have learned its lesson, which explains why AI took a back seat during WWDC 2025.

If that weren't the case, Apple users might still be without the features they had been asking for over the years. If the trade-off for the first design overhaul in years, much-needed call and messaging features, and a Mac-like iPad interface is delayed AI features, most users will gladly take it.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 4

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6

Flip Phone without a cover screen

by BaronTankhe • 8
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Highly sought-after T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie returns tomorrow
Highly sought-after T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie returns tomorrow
Latest T-Life update gives T-Mobile customers the freedom they have longed for
Latest T-Life update gives T-Mobile customers the freedom they have longed for
A trio of new features is coming to Google Messages although one might already be here
A trio of new features is coming to Google Messages although one might already be here
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert might be let go before end of contract as company purses new strategy
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert might be let go before end of contract as company purses new strategy
AT&T customer's birthdates, social security numbers show up online in plain text (UPDATE)
AT&T customer's birthdates, social security numbers show up online in plain text (UPDATE)
How come this $649 phone has better hardware than the Galaxy S25 Ultra?
How come this $649 phone has better hardware than the Galaxy S25 Ultra?

Latest News

Top-of-the-line Pixel 9 Pro XL gets a $200 discount, making it a true temptation
Top-of-the-line Pixel 9 Pro XL gets a $200 discount, making it a true temptation
OnePlus has a pleasant surprise in the works for its fans with low budgets
OnePlus has a pleasant surprise in the works for its fans with low budgets
Samsung continues to churn out similar phones for different markets
Samsung continues to churn out similar phones for different markets
China turns to AI to design processors thanks to recent U.S. sanctions
China turns to AI to design processors thanks to recent U.S. sanctions
Apple surprisingly releases revised iOS 26 Developer Beta to fix serious battery issue
Apple surprisingly releases revised iOS 26 Developer Beta to fix serious battery issue
These Motorola phones should be updated to Android 16
These Motorola phones should be updated to Android 16
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless