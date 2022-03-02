The ultimate Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra durability test proves you can't fold this beast

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

After a slightly longer wait than originally expected and a pre-order period of a little over two weeks, millions of early Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra adopters around the world have probably managed to finally get their hands on their precious new high-end phones.





Of course, while the vast majority of these users are busy testing the raw power of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in real-life scenarios or finding (temporary) solutions to annoying display issues , a few others are focused on, well, destroying Samsung 's latest mobile powerhouses so you don't have to.





Hot on the heels of those very painful-to-watch drop tests conducted by Allstate, the definitive (non-scientific) Galaxy S22 Ultra durability evaluation has arrived, confirming what we all suspected or at least strongly hoped for.





Just like many of its super-premium forerunners, including last year's S21 Ultra, this 6.8-inch beast is essentially built like a tank. Well, at least as close to a tank as you can realistically get while sticking to a conventionally stylish design with a fairly thin profile of well under 10mm and a weight of a little over 200 grams.









Although Samsung's flagships have historically held up well in JerryRigEverything's popular YouTube bend tests, we can definitely understand if some of the company's hardcore fans got nervous after seeing the OnePlus 10 Pro completely dismantled by a set of human hands just last week.





Fortunately, the matte black-coated S22 Ultra cannot be easily bent, let alone folded or snapped in two like a twig using sheer human force. That obviously bodes well for the phone's overall structural integrity and even long-term durability, but unfortunately, no test can guarantee your hot new device will survive repeated abuse.





In other words, it's probably a good idea to protect your $1,200+ "investment" as best you can, and that goes for all types of abuse, including drops, scratches, and... fire.





Yes, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will handle everything quite well thanks to its Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on both the front and back of the handset, metal sides, robust camera lenses, and virtually unbreakable screen-embedded fingerprint scanner, but in a way, that's all the more reason to take care of probably the best Android phone in the world right now.



