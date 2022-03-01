First Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra drop tests: curve meets concrete

First Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra drop tests: curve meets concrete6
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
There were warning signs as soon as the first Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drop test appeared, yet now Allstate Protection's scientific method shattered all three members of Samsung's 2022 flagship trio. You know, for science.
The Galaxy S22, the S22+, and the big Galaxy S22 Ultra all broke on first drop, despite their new Armor Aluminum frame or the latest Gorilla Glass Victus+ cover front and back (unlike last year when the S21 had a Glasstic body).
In their defense, however, the phones were dropped from quite the height of six feet which is how a very tall person would drop the phone while using it for a conversation next to their ear. Still, the S22 Ultra didn't fair very well in the aforementioned drop test from waist height, either.
Whether dropped with the screen down or with the back facing down, all three phones shattered regardless, making a case and a screen protector obligatory from the get go. For reference, the light iPhone 13 fared better on the same tests last year than the Galaxy S22 did now.
Needless to say, all drop test outcomes depend on how the phones land, but the curved screen of the S22 Ultra didn't help in either position and shattered at each impact, and that was the outcome during its previous drop test as well.
Things that are NOT allowed: