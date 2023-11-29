Samsung Galaxy S22 Android 14 update arrives in the US
Samsung has kicked off the Galaxy S22Android 14 rollout, but the update was only available in Europe until recently. Thankfully, it didn’t take long for the update to arrive in the United States, although there are some limitations to its availability.
Leaker CID has taken to Twitter to inform their followers that the US Galaxy S22 series is now receiving One UI 6. The only issue is that the update is only for T-Mobile-bound Galaxy S22 models, so if you’re using an unlocked version or one from another carrier, you’ll have to wait a bit longer.
Many of Samsung’s Galaxy devices are already in the process of being upgraded to Android 14, but it will take time for the update to reach all users. More than a dozen phones and tablets are now eligible for the update, but only in select countries.
Anyway, if you’re with T-Mobile and own a Galaxy S22 series phone, you should check and see if you can download One UI 6. Depending on the model, the firmware version you should be looking for has a different number: S908USQU3DWK5, S908UOYN3DWK5, or S908USQU3DWK5.
Just like the European update, the one that’s now rolling out in the US should also include the November 2023 security patch.
Leaker CID has taken to Twitter to inform their followers that the US Galaxy S22 series is now receiving One UI 6. The only issue is that the update is only for T-Mobile-bound Galaxy S22 models, so if you’re using an unlocked version or one from another carrier, you’ll have to wait a bit longer.
It’s not just the vanilla Galaxy S22 that’s getting the update in the US, but the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra too.
Many of Samsung’s Galaxy devices are already in the process of being upgraded to Android 14, but it will take time for the update to reach all users. More than a dozen phones and tablets are now eligible for the update, but only in select countries.
Anyway, if you’re with T-Mobile and own a Galaxy S22 series phone, you should check and see if you can download One UI 6. Depending on the model, the firmware version you should be looking for has a different number: S908USQU3DWK5, S908UOYN3DWK5, or S908USQU3DWK5.
Just like the European update, the one that’s now rolling out in the US should also include the November 2023 security patch.
Things that are NOT allowed: