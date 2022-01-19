Reliable tipster 'can confirm' Samsung Galaxy S22 series release date

Reliable tipster 'can confirm' Samsung Galaxy S22 series release date0
We're obviously talking both pre-orders and shipments to early adopters, and although there still seems to be a little bit of confusion hovering over this undoubtedly looming schedule, a typically trustworthy source claims to be in the position to "confirm" one key date today.
When will the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra start shipping?
On February 25. That's at least according to the TechInsider Blog over on Twitter, which was formerly known as SnoopyTech, reliably revealing plenty of secrets about unannounced and unreleased products in the last few years under both those monikers.
While that latter piece of information may not seem particularly relevant to the Galaxy S22 series launch schedule, the former tidbit is important, as the Galaxy S21 trio began shipping on the last Friday of January 2021.
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G also rolled out to their most eager buyers on the final Friday of August 2021, strongly suggesting a pattern that Samsung could well stick to with the S22 trio next month rather than kicking off shipments a week early (i.e. on February 18) or on Thursday, February 24, as other (similarly) reliable tipsters and leakers have predicted of late.
- Unpacked announcement - February 9
- Pre-orders - February 9
- Shipment date - February 25
What else do we know about the Galaxy S22 lineup?
In short, a lot. Almost everything, in fact. Of course, not everything is etched in stone already, but these S22 Ultra 5G specs seem virtually guaranteed after the latest comprehensive leaks:
- 6.8-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED display with LTPO technology, 120Hz refresh rate, the ability to switch between 1 and 120Hz, and a resolution of 3088 x 1440 pixels
- Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection
- 108MP Super Clear Lens main rear-facing camera
- Two 10MP telephoto shooters on the back with 3x and 10x optical zoom respectively
- 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens
- 40MP single front-facing camera
- 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging capabilities
- Built-in S Pen with 2.8ms latency
- 12 and 16GB RAM options
- Up to 512GB storage, no microSD card slot
- Android 12 software with One UI 4.1 on top
- 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9mm dimensions
- 228 grams weight
And then you have this pretty much complete Galaxy S22+ 5G spec sheet, which has itself been corroborated by multiple reputable sources and is thus extremely credible:
- 6.55-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate technology and a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels
- Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection
- 50 + 10 + 12MP triple rear-facing camera system
- 10MP selfie shooter
- 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support
- 8 and 12GB RAM paired with 128 and 256GB internal storage space
- Android 12 and One UI 4.1
- 195 grams weight
Finally, the "regular" Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is widely expected to offer the following features:
- 6.06-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate support and a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels
- Gorilla Glass Victus+
- 50 + 10 + 12MP rear camera setup
- 10MP front-facing camera
- 4,000mAh battery
- 8/12GB RAM; 128/256GB storage
- Android 12 and One UI 4.1
- 167 grams weight
On top of all that, the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra are obviously likely to share a potentially volatile Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor in... some markets while settling for a seemingly inferior Samsung-designed Exynos 2200 SoC with AMD graphics... in others. That's definitely not an ideal situation, but Samsung is forced to dream big regardless of these circumstances, undoubtedly setting higher goals than what the S21 series has been able to achieve in terms of global sales numbers.
Story timeline
This story is part of:Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks (90 updates)
-
Now reading
-
-
-
-