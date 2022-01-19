Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Samsung Android

Reliable tipster 'can confirm' Samsung Galaxy S22 series release date

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Reliable tipster 'can confirm' Samsung Galaxy S22 series release date
While we continue to wait for Samsung to properly and definitively confirm the date of its next big Unpacked event, speculation is unsurprisingly ramping up in regards to the timing of the Galaxy S22 family's actual commercial release.

We're obviously talking both pre-orders and shipments to early adopters, and although there still seems to be a little bit of confusion hovering over this undoubtedly looming schedule, a typically trustworthy source claims to be in the position to "confirm" one key date today.

When will the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra start shipping?


On February 25. That's at least according to the TechInsider Blog over on Twitter, which was formerly known as SnoopyTech, reliably revealing plenty of secrets about unannounced and unreleased products in the last few years under both those monikers.

February 25, 2022 happens to be the month's final Friday, as well as the last weekday before the official start of this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

 

While that latter piece of information may not seem particularly relevant to the Galaxy S22 series launch schedule, the former tidbit is important, as the Galaxy S21 trio began shipping on the last Friday of January 2021.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G also rolled out to their most eager buyers on the final Friday of August 2021, strongly suggesting a pattern that Samsung could well stick to with the S22 trio next month rather than kicking off shipments a week early (i.e. on February 18) or on Thursday, February 24, as other (similarly) reliable tipsters and leakers have predicted of late.

In lack of a new TechInsider Blog prediction concerning pre-orders, we'll just assume the most recent rumors will pan out on that point. To recap, this is the most likely Galaxy S22 family schedule right now:

  • Unpacked announcement - February 9
  • Pre-orders - February 9
  • Shipment date - February 25

What else do we know about the Galaxy S22 lineup?


In short, a lot. Almost everything, in fact. Of course, not everything is etched in stone already, but these S22 Ultra 5G specs seem virtually guaranteed after the latest comprehensive leaks:

  • 6.8-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED display with LTPO technology, 120Hz refresh rate, the ability to switch between 1 and 120Hz, and a resolution of 3088 x 1440 pixels
  • Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection
  • 108MP Super Clear Lens main rear-facing camera
  • Two 10MP telephoto shooters on the back with 3x and 10x optical zoom respectively
  • 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens
  • 40MP single front-facing camera
  • 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging capabilities
  • Built-in S Pen with 2.8ms latency
  • 12 and 16GB RAM options
  • Up to 512GB storage, no microSD card slot
  • Android 12 software with One UI 4.1 on top
  • 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9mm dimensions
  • 228 grams weight

And then you have this pretty much complete Galaxy S22+ 5G spec sheet, which has itself been corroborated by multiple reputable sources and is thus extremely credible:

  • 6.55-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate technology and a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection
  • 50 + 10 + 12MP triple rear-facing camera system
  • 10MP selfie shooter
  • 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support
  • 8 and 12GB RAM paired with 128 and 256GB internal storage space
  • Android 12 and One UI 4.1
  • 195 grams weight

Finally, the "regular" Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is widely expected to offer the following features:

  • 6.06-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate support and a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Gorilla Glass Victus+
  • 50 + 10 + 12MP rear camera setup
  • 10MP front-facing camera
  • 4,000mAh battery
  • 8/12GB RAM; 128/256GB storage
  • Android 12 and One UI 4.1
  • 167 grams weight

On top of all that, the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra are obviously likely to share a potentially volatile Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor in... some markets while settling for a seemingly inferior Samsung-designed Exynos 2200 SoC with AMD graphics... in others. That's definitely not an ideal situation, but Samsung is forced to dream big regardless of these circumstances, undoubtedly setting higher goals than what the S21 series has been able to achieve in terms of global sales numbers.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks (90 updates)

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP ()
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 898
  • Battery 3800 mAh
  • OS Android
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
  • Display 6.5 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP ()
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 898
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
  • Display 6.8 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Samsung is selling 'like new' Galaxy Watch 4 units with two-year warranty at unbeatable prices
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung is selling 'like new' Galaxy Watch 4 units with two-year warranty at unbeatable prices
Snapchat announces changes to protect teens from strangers, drugs
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Snapchat announces changes to protect teens from strangers, drugs
Google Nest/Home original white noise sound is back following user complaints
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Google Nest/Home original white noise sound is back following user complaints
Samsung Display teases future shape-shifting devices with tri-folding Flex screens
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Samsung Display teases future shape-shifting devices with tri-folding Flex screens
YouTube Premium now has an annual subscription plan that saves you money
by Alan Friedman,  2
YouTube Premium now has an annual subscription plan that saves you money
Apple is in the works to fix a serious Safari bug that allows access to your Google ID
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Apple is in the works to fix a serious Safari bug that allows access to your Google ID
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless