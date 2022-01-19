Reliable tipster 'can confirm' Samsung Galaxy S22 series release date





We're obviously talking both pre-orders and shipments to early adopters, and although there still seems to be a little bit of confusion hovering over this undoubtedly looming schedule, a typically trustworthy source claims to be in the position to "confirm" one key date today

When will the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra start shipping?





On February 25. That's at least according to the TechInsider Blog over on Twitter , which was formerly known as SnoopyTech, reliably revealing plenty of secrets about unannounced and unreleased products in the last few years under both those monikers.





February 25, 2022 happens to be the month's final Friday, as well as the last weekday before the official start of this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.









While that latter piece of information may not seem particularly relevant to the Galaxy S22 series launch schedule, the former tidbit is important, as the Galaxy S21 trio began shipping on the last Friday of January 2021.





The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G also rolled out to their most eager buyers on the final Friday of August 2021, strongly suggesting a pattern that Samsung could well stick to with the S22 trio next month rather than kicking off shipments a week early (i.e. on February 18) or on Thursday, February 24, as other (similarly) reliable tipsters and leakers have predicted of late





In lack of a new TechInsider Blog prediction concerning pre-orders, we'll just assume the most recent rumors will pan out on that point. To recap, this is the most likely Galaxy S22 family schedule right now:





Unpacked announcement - February 9

Pre-orders - February 9

Shipment date - February 25

What else do we know about the Galaxy S22 lineup?





In short, a lot. Almost everything, in fact. Of course, not everything is etched in stone already, but these S22 Ultra 5G specs seem virtually guaranteed after the latest comprehensive leaks:





6.8-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED display with LTPO technology, 120Hz refresh rate, the ability to switch between 1 and 120Hz, and a resolution of 3088 x 1440 pixels

Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection

108MP Super Clear Lens main rear-facing camera

Two 10MP telephoto shooters on the back with 3x and 10x optical zoom respectively

12MP ultra-wide-angle lens

40MP single front-facing camera

5,000mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging capabilities

Built-in S Pen with 2.8ms latency

12 and 16GB RAM options

Up to 512GB storage, no microSD card slot

Android 12 software with One UI 4.1 on top

163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9mm dimensions

228 grams weight



And then you have this pretty much complete Galaxy S22+ 5G spec sheet, which has itself been corroborated by multiple reputable sources and is thus extremely credible:





6.55-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate technology and a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels

Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection

50 + 10 + 12MP triple rear-facing camera system

10MP selfie shooter

4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support

8 and 12GB RAM paired with 128 and 256GB internal storage space

Android 12 and One UI 4.1

195 grams weight



Finally, the "regular" Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is widely expected to offer the following features:





6.06-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate support and a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels

Gorilla Glass Victus+

50 + 10 + 12MP rear camera setup

10MP front-facing camera

4,000mAh battery

8/12GB RAM; 128/256GB storage

Android 12 and One UI 4.1

167 grams weight

