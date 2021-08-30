Galaxy S21 FE could still be months away, S22 on track for January launch

Galaxy S21 FE could still be months away, S22 on track for January launch0
It is believed that Samsung had originally planned to start this process for the S21 FE in May and was eyeing a third-quarter release, but its plans were derailed by the global chip shortage. Although signs now point to a September unveiling, it could be a while before the product is actually released.
Galaxy S21 sales have reportedly been disappointing and Xiaomi surpassed Samsung to become the number one smartphone seller in June. Samsung is apparently hoping that the budget Galaxy S21 FE will help recoup some of the lost ground.
Galaxy S21 FE sales target reduced by nearly 3 million units
Samsung is not pinning high hopes on the phone though, as the report says that the shipment target has been revised from mid-10 million units to below 10 million units. The company also aims to sell around 6 to 7 million units of foldable phones in the second half of the year.
The Galaxy A52 and A72 have allegedly failed to perform up to expectations. This is supposedly not because of tepid demand but because of a lack of processors. The Galaxy A5 and A7 series mid-rangers usually manage an annual sales count of around 30 million units and are counted among the best budget smartphones.
Samsung has also begun preparations for the next S series flagships and it looks like it's on track for a January 2022 unveiling.