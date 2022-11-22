Galaxy S22 Ultra early Black Friday deal
Walmart's Samsung Galaxy S22+ Black Friday deal is absolutely spectacular

Walmart's Samsung Galaxy S22+ Black Friday deal is absolutely spectacular
Being able to get an ultra-high-end smartphone like the Galaxy S22+ for free is obviously the dream for many Christmas shoppers on super-tight budgets, but while Verizon and T-Mobile have both made such a killer early Black Friday 2022 deal possible in the last couple of weeks, Walmart is today kicking off a festive sale that some bargain hunters may find even more compelling.

Although this actual new Black Friday promotion doesn't knock the 6.6-inch Samsung flagship down to $0, essentially still requiring you to cough up a grand total of $999 for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powerhouse, its very strong appeal relies on the absence of a trade-in condition.

That's right, you don't need to give up your old phone under the terms of Walmart's latest special offer to receive a $500 eGift Card with a brand-new Galaxy S22 Plus. What the deal does require is an activation on a "qualifying" AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile device payment plan. 

That's pretty much it in terms of "catches" and strings attached, and yes, the offer appears to be good for both new and existing subscribers of all three of those major mobile network operators with no need for a new line of service either.


Your "qualifying" carrier activation must happen by December 2, mind you, with the $500 digital coupon (usable towards any future Walmart purchases) set to arrive in your inbox within 24 hours of said activation for in-store Galaxy S22+ purchases and within 20 days after shipment for online orders.

To be perfectly clear, you will have to pay the aforementioned $999 in the form of 36 monthly installments of around 28 bucks to score this amazing freebie, and although the deal is technically scheduled to run until December 2, it's probably wise to hurry as inventory is undoubtedly limited.

Walmart can hook you up with an extra $250 gift card with a trade-in too, which... is not that great of an offer given that it involves a Galaxy S20 Ultra, iPhone 12, or "newer and other select devices." 

But the Galaxy S22+ at an effective price of $499 with no trade-in required is an undeniable and phenomenal bargain, featuring three pretty great rear-facing cameras, a stunning 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, a large 4,500mAh battery with fast charging capabilities, and above all, absolutely stellar software support.

