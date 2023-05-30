Samsung's top-notch Galaxy S22+ is on sale at a huge discount in both 128 and 256GB variants





That's because the early 2022-released Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 high-enders are naturally more affordable than their successors. The S22 Plus , for instance, is on sale at the time of this writing on Amazon for a hefty 250 bucks less than usual with your choice of 128 or 256 gigs of internal storage space.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,500mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Colors $250 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,500mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Colors $250 off (24%) Buy at Amazon





If that discount for this particular device happens to sound familiar, it might be because Samsung's official US e-store also offered it for an extremely limited time a couple of weeks back . Furthermore, the same exact deal is available once again at the world's largest smartphone vendor, but only for an entry-level 128GB storage configuration.





Digital hoarders therefore are much better served by Amazon, especially with the Galaxy S22+ lacking a microSD card slot. The e-commerce giant is currently able to slash $250 off the phone's $999.99 and $1,049.99 list prices in 128 and 256 gig variants respectively in a few different colors, but that may not be true for long, so it's definitely a good idea to hurry and pull the trigger right away.





Of course, the S22+ is not quite as powerful as the S23+ or as generally impressive as the S22 Ultra , but everything from its speed to battery life, camera capabilities, design, and build quality is at the very least satisfying for these deeply discounted prices.





Then there's Samsung 's unrivaled software support, which should help seal this deal for buyers who expect to hang on to their Galaxy S22+ units for more than a couple of years. Even if you don't necessarily want that, the company's routine security patches and timely OS promotions will keep your phone from losing a big chunk of its value soon after your purchase today.