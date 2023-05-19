Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Surprise Galaxy S22+ deal slashes $250 off Samsung's 6.6-inch powerhouse for a limited time

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Surprise Galaxy S22+ deal slashes $250 off Samsung's 6.6-inch powerhouse for a limited time
If you've been keeping an eye on that huge Discover Samsung sales event since the beginning of the week, you probably know that the world's largest smartphone manufacturer is adding cool new limited-time deals every day (occasionally even multiple times a day) to its already impressive slate of lengthier offers.

If you've been paying close enough attention, you may have also noticed that most of these deals of the day or lightning promotions are teased on the company's official US website before actually going live.

Samsung Galaxy S22+

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,500mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Multiple Color Options
$250 off (25%)
$749 99
$999 99
Buy at Samsung

But that was not the case for the latest Galaxy S22+ discount, which is available for 24 hours only for folks who are not satisfied with the vanilla S22's screen real estate. This early 2022-released 6.6-inch giant was not permanently marked down on the heels of the S23 family announcement, mind you, but it is now up for grabs at a very reasonable price of $749.99.

That's with 128 gigs of internal storage space, of course, and absolutely no strings attached, but if you do like strings... and extra savings, you can try to trade in your existing phone and get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered S22 Plus even cheaper.

Compared to other similar offers in the recent past, Samsung's current trade-in discounts for the Galaxy S22+ are not so hot, with a Galaxy S21+ in good condition, for instance, barely eligible for an instant credit of $165. Apple's iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro are valued a little better, at $330 and $520 respectively, so do with that information what you will.

The most important thing here is that you don't need to trade anything in to slash a very rare 250 bucks off the $999.99 list price of the Galaxy S22 Plus, which is undoubtedly still one of the best Android phones money can buy in 2023.

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Samsung announces the military-ready Galaxy S23 Tactical Edition, XCover 6 Pro Tactical Edition
Samsung announces the military-ready Galaxy S23 Tactical Edition, XCover 6 Pro Tactical Edition
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
A majority of Pixel owners will jump to another brand at the next opportunity according to survey
A majority of Pixel owners will jump to another brand at the next opportunity according to survey
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 is STILL on sale at record discounts with no strings
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 is STILL on sale at record discounts with no strings
Pixel 6 and 7 users experiencing horrendous battery life and overheating issues
Pixel 6 and 7 users experiencing horrendous battery life and overheating issues
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Mobile workstation Microsoft Surface Pro X is 43% off for a limited time
Mobile workstation Microsoft Surface Pro X is 43% off for a limited time
Galaxy Z Flip 5: The first Samsung foldable that has the power to convert iPhone users - worth it?
Galaxy Z Flip 5: The first Samsung foldable that has the power to convert iPhone users - worth it?
HTC makes it official; new U23 Pro 5G phone to be unveiled May 18th
HTC makes it official; new U23 Pro 5G phone to be unveiled May 18th
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Looking to position itself as a player in search, TikTok offers iOS, Android search widgets
Looking to position itself as a player in search, TikTok offers iOS, Android search widgets
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition is not what it sounds like
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition is not what it sounds like
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless