Samsung is back with another phenomenal Galaxy S23 Ultra deal in time for Memorial Day





This hot new deal is not carrying any promotional label whatsoever, although it's clearly designed to help you celebrate this year's Memorial Day in style. You can do that by paying $1,199.99 instead of $1,379.99 for a 512GB storage configuration of quite possibly the best Android phone available in 2023 without jumping through any hoops or also trading in an eligible device and saving up to an additional 750 bucks.

Curiously enough, Samsung is advertising the instant trade-in credits currently available with S23 Ultra purchases as only going up to $700, even though ditching a Galaxy Z Fold 4, S22 Ultra, or Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max will get you an extra 50 bucks slashed off the aforementioned list price of the ultra-high-end 6.8-incher.





That means a 512 gig Galaxy S23 Ultra can be yours at the time of this writing starting at a measly $449.99... in a single green color option. Because the special offer excludes all other paint jobs and storage variants (at least as far as the non-trade-in $180 discount is concerned), you may not have a lot of time to act here, especially if you want to receive your new phone... before the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 go official





For many of you, we're certain this bad boy needs no introduction, including a handy S Pen as standard, sporting a large, sharp, and silky smooth Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, and squeezing a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (for Galaxy) processor into a not-so-chunky body.





The S23 Ultra's camera capabilities and battery life are also hard to rival in today's mobile landscape, not to mention Samsung's software support, which guarantees no less than four major OS promotions and an industry-leading five years of security updates. In short, you're looking at a dreamy device that just so happens to be on a dreamy sale, most likely for a limited time only.