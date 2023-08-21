Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Amazon is slashing an incredible 40 percent off Samsung's 256GB Galaxy S22+ powerhouse

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon is slashing an incredible 40 percent off Samsung's 256GB Galaxy S22+ powerhouse
Is last year's 6.6-inch Galaxy S22+ better than this year's S23+ beast of the same size? Obviously not. But at the right price, the older and slightly less impressive Android high-ender is unquestionably a smarter buy, packing a still-powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and an unchanged 8GB RAM count.

The triple rear-facing camera system is also largely unchanged, consisting of 50, 10, and 12MP sensors, while the 4,500mAh battery is just big enough to deliver satisfactory running times between charges... at the right price. That's definitely not $999.99, which is how much the S22 Plus used to cost in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration back at launch, but a massive $425 discount arguably makes the 256 gig variant a very compelling alternative to the best of the best Android phones available today for a lot of people.

Samsung Galaxy S22+

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,500mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Green and Phantom Black Color Options
$425 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

This hot new Amazon deal is unlikely to last long, mind you, shaving the aforementioned 425 bucks (or 40 percent) off the $1,049.99 list price of a 256GB Samsung Galaxy S22+ in black and green hues. Amazingly, that makes this 6.6-inch powerhouse just as affordable as the smaller and humbler 6.1-inch Galaxy S22 right now, not to mention a lot cheaper than both the S23 and S23 Plus.

It almost goes without saying that you're also looking at the highest discount ever offered by a major US retailer such as Amazon on any Galaxy S22 Plus variant with no strings attached and no special requirements. In fact, not even Prime members have been able to save this much on an unlocked S22+ unit last month, and something tells us that will remain true after October's "Prime Big Deal Days" event as well.

In short, you should absolutely pull the trigger ASAP if you don't need the latest and greatest Samsung flagships out there and if you think you can "settle" for the aforementioned processor, camera setup, battery capacity, and a 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate technology that the S23+ has not upgraded or revised in any way. The software support is about as awesome as it could be, mind you, with an Android 13 update delivered a long time ago and a bunch of other major OS promotions guaranteed to take place in a timely manner in the coming years.

Popular stories

T-Mobile might be shooting itself in the foot with alleged change to port-in perk
T-Mobile might be shooting itself in the foot with alleged change to port-in perk
Best Buy might soon stop offering T-Mobile services and end all support
Best Buy might soon stop offering T-Mobile services and end all support
Best Buy is selling two Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variants at monster discounts for a limited time
Best Buy is selling two Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variants at monster discounts for a limited time
A friendly reminder from Google: Clean your Pixel Buds every 120 hours of use!
A friendly reminder from Google: Clean your Pixel Buds every 120 hours of use!
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Amazon knocks down a whopping 50% off the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro, reducing them to an impulse buy
Amazon knocks down a whopping 50% off the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro, reducing them to an impulse buy
Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
More Exynos 2400 specs are leaked and the SoC could make Galaxy S24 users happy
More Exynos 2400 specs are leaked and the SoC could make Galaxy S24 users happy
Planning on buying an upcoming flagship phone? Tipster has some bad news about pricing
Planning on buying an upcoming flagship phone? Tipster has some bad news about pricing
Anonymous Google insider leaks new Camera UI for Pixel 8 line
Anonymous Google insider leaks new Camera UI for Pixel 8 line
iPhone 15 Ultra - not Pro Max - might have a Galaxy S23 Ultra-level zoom camera
iPhone 15 Ultra - not Pro Max - might have a Galaxy S23 Ultra-level zoom camera
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless