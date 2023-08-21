Amazon is slashing an incredible 40 percent off Samsung's 256GB Galaxy S22+ powerhouse
Is last year's 6.6-inch Galaxy S22+ better than this year's S23+ beast of the same size? Obviously not. But at the right price, the older and slightly less impressive Android high-ender is unquestionably a smarter buy, packing a still-powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and an unchanged 8GB RAM count.
The triple rear-facing camera system is also largely unchanged, consisting of 50, 10, and 12MP sensors, while the 4,500mAh battery is just big enough to deliver satisfactory running times between charges... at the right price. That's definitely not $999.99, which is how much the S22 Plus used to cost in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration back at launch, but a massive $425 discount arguably makes the 256 gig variant a very compelling alternative to the best of the best Android phones available today for a lot of people.
This hot new Amazon deal is unlikely to last long, mind you, shaving the aforementioned 425 bucks (or 40 percent) off the $1,049.99 list price of a 256GB Samsung Galaxy S22+ in black and green hues. Amazingly, that makes this 6.6-inch powerhouse just as affordable as the smaller and humbler 6.1-inch Galaxy S22 right now, not to mention a lot cheaper than both the S23 and S23 Plus.
It almost goes without saying that you're also looking at the highest discount ever offered by a major US retailer such as Amazon on any Galaxy S22 Plus variant with no strings attached and no special requirements. In fact, not even Prime members have been able to save this much on an unlocked S22+ unit last month, and something tells us that will remain true after October's "Prime Big Deal Days" event as well.
In short, you should absolutely pull the trigger ASAP if you don't need the latest and greatest Samsung flagships out there and if you think you can "settle" for the aforementioned processor, camera setup, battery capacity, and a 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate technology that the S23+ has not upgraded or revised in any way. The software support is about as awesome as it could be, mind you, with an Android 13 update delivered a long time ago and a bunch of other major OS promotions guaranteed to take place in a timely manner in the coming years.
