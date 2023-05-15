Amazon and Best Buy bring Samsung's base Galaxy S22 down to a killer price





Perhaps even more curiously, that indirectly meant that the S22+ and S22 Ultra received more attention from the media and regular old bargain hunters in the months following said permanent price cut with less permanent but bigger markdowns of their own.

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.1-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Multiple Colors $100 off (14%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S22 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.1-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Multiple Colors, No Carrier Activation Required $100 off (14%) $599 99 $699 99 Buy at BestBuy









This is currently available at both Best Buy and Amazon but not Samsung 's official US e-store as well, slashing a cool $100 off the already fairly reasonable $699.99 starting price of the S22 5G with no strings attached.





We repeat, there are no strings attached to this sweet new deal, which means you don't need to trade anything in or activate your brand-new handset on a specific carrier outright. If you hurry, you can even choose from green, phantom white, or pink gold hues at Amazon, while Best Buy only seems to have green and phantom black models at the time of this writing.





Just like the non-Plus and non-Ultra Galaxy S23 , this twice-discounted 6.1-inch powerhouse comes with 128 gigs of internal storage space in its entry-level configuration, which... might not be ideal for many digital hoarders.





But at its freshly reduced price, the Galaxy S22 more than makes up for that little flaw with a decidedly stunning Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with 120Hz refresh rate technology, sufficiently versatile and capable triple rear-facing camera setup, and perhaps most importantly, pretty much unrivaled software support.





In case you're wondering, this appears to be tied with the lowest ever price of this particular contender for the title of best Android phone out there... which was only previously achieved during Amazon's Prime Day festival all the way back in the summer of 2022.