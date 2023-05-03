Enormous discount is the perfect excuse to get the magnificent Galaxy S22 Ultra

Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Amazon has marked down the beastly Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra by 33 percent, so now is the perfect time to pick it up if it has been on your wishlist.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is more than a year old at this point but it's a better choice than many of the current top phones. Sure, it doesn't pack the latest chip and doesn't have the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 200MP camera, but that phone starts at $1,199, whereas you can get the Galaxy S22 Ultra for $400 less. 

At the discounted price, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is a great choice for anyone who wants an upscale smartphone but doesn't want to go anywhere near the $1,000 mark.

Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB

6.8 inches 120Hz AMOLED screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | 108MP + 12MP + 10MP 3x + 10MP 10x cameras | 5,000mAh battery | 45W charging | S Pen
$400 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

The phone rocks a bright 6.8 inches screen with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. It is fueled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and comes with a 5,000mAh battery to ensure it lasts a long time. The battery can be topped up quickly, thanks to 45W fast charging.

The rear camera array has a 108MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultrawide snapper, a 10MP 3x telephoto camera, and a 10MP 10x periscope camera. The phone churns out highly detailed photos and low light performance is also stellar. It gives you a greater zoom range than other phones, allowing you to take crisp photos of far-away objects.

The phone also supports the S Pen, which is included as a free accessory and there is also a slot for storing the stylus. It was a staple feature for many Galaxy Note power users and is great for doodling, jotting down notes, and signing documents.

The phone will get updates through to Android 16 and will get security updates until at least 2027.

Basically, if you want a premium phone with practically every feature under the sun but don't want to spend a lot, this Galaxy S22 Ultra deal is just for you.

