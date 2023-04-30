Samsung's fantastic Galaxy S22+ is a jaw-dropping $502 off while supplies last

Flagship phones are quite expensive and deals on new phones often come with strings attached. If you want a top-notch phone for the price of a mid-ranger but don't want to commit to any carrier plans or part with your old device, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is a staggering 50 percent off.





The Galaxy S22 Plus might be more than a year old at this point but it's still a better option than many top phones of 2023 . That's because the phone doesn't skimp on specs and offers everything you could possibly want in a high-end phone.





Galaxy S22 Plus 128GB 6.6 inches 120Hz AMOLED screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip | 50MP + 12MP ultrawide + 10MP 3x cameras | 10MP front facing camera | 4,500mAh battery | 45W fast wired charging | 15W wireless charging $502 off (50%) $497 99 $999 99 Buy at Woot





The handset has a vibrant, bright display that's easily viewable on a bright day. At 6.6 inches, the display is very roomy, which makes it perfect for content consumption and gaming, but it's not unwieldy like the 6.8 inches Galaxy S22 Ultra. The bezels are thin and the 10MP front-facing camera resides in a hole-punch cutout, giving the phone an all-display look.





The device is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ and is IP68 certified against dust and water, meaning you can afford to be a little clumsy with it.





The phone runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and has a lot of power. Performance is flawless and there are no lags or hitches.





The triple rear camera system (50MP main + 12MP ultrawide + 10MP telephoto 3x) takes sharp and clear photos and the S22 Plus is amongst the few phones that can shoot 8K videos.





The device packs a beefy 4,500mAh battery that will last you all day and thanks to 45W fast charging, it can be topped up quickly.





The 128GB Galaxy S22 Plus costs $999.99 but Woot is selling it for just $497.99. At this price, it's a no-brainer if you want premium hardware, smooth performance, powerful cameras, and an excellent screen.





The phone still has four years of software support left, so it's not just a great phone right now, it's going to be great for a long time.





The sale will last a month or until stock runs out.