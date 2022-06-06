Hidden Woot deal slashes a whopping $150 off Samsung's vanilla Galaxy S22 5G









While most of these deals are pretty aggressively advertised, making it almost impossible for professional bargain hunters to miss them, Woot appears to have recently kicked off a pretty much unbeatable sale with little to no fanfare.

Although the Amazon-owned e-tailer plans to keep this special offer alive for an entire week, we're fairly certain that's going to prove unsuccessful due to a single version of the "vanilla" Galaxy S22 being sold at $649.99. Namely, a Phantom Black-coated 6.1-inch handset with full and unlocked 5G support for all major (and minor) US mobile network operators in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition.





$649.99, mind you, is down from a $799.99 list price, beating not only Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung 's current promotions with no upfront carrier activation or device trade-in, but also everything that was offered in the past with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included.





Granted, the Galaxy S22 on sale here comes with no extra deal sweeteners, gifts, or optional discounted accessories whatsoever, but something tells us some of our dear cash-strapped readers would rather spend as little as possible on the phone itself than get other items they may not need at an additional charge.





Far from the overall best phone in the world right now... or the most popular member of Samsung's ultra-high-end Galaxy S22 family, this bad boy is definitely powerful, sharp, smooth, and generally well-equipped enough to justify a $650 expense, what with its 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED display, 8 gigs of RAM, 3,700mAh battery, and decidedly versatile 50 + 10 + 12MP triple rear-facing camera system.





Formally unveiled just around four months ago and commercially released near the end of February, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra are amazingly discounted more often than not nowadays.