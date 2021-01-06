Get iPhone 12 Mini from US Mobile

Accessories Samsung

The S Pen stylus support on Galaxy S21 Ultra: features, price, compatible cases

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Jan 06, 2021, 1:51 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The S Pen stylus support on Galaxy S21 Ultra: features, price, compatible cases
Last year, Samsung did something unexpected as it issued not one, but two Note line devices with an S Pen stylus. It was a harbinger of things to come, and the rumor mill went abuzz that Samsung is preparing to ditch the Note line altogether, in favor of stylus-laden S21 Ultra and Z Fold 3 models that would make it redundant.

Fret not, though, the Note 21 is still happening, as it turned out that the S21 Ultra S Pen will come tacked on via a stylus-equipped case, while the Z Fold 3 stylus experience won't be the same as on the Note line. What would be the major differences between the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Note 20 Ultra S Pen features then? Here's the scoop.

Do S21 Ultra and Note 20 Ultra use the same S Pen?

  • No

In the FCC's recent Galaxy S21 Ultra certification testing docs, the following two wireless interactions between the phone and its S Pen stylus are listed:

The EUT [S21Ultra] can also used with a stylus device (S-PEN). The EUT operates with the S-PEN in two different inductive coupling modes of S-PEN motion detection (Hover and Click) operating in the range of 0.53 –0.6MHz. The EUT was set to continuously transmit to the S-PEN in each of the two modes.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, however, interacts with its S Pen stylus in another manner, too, according to the Note 20 Ultra's FCC filing, and it is wireless charging.

The EUT [Note 20 Ultra] is also used with a stylus device (S-PEN). The EUT operates with the S-PEN in three different inductive coupling modes of S-PEN motion detection (Modes 1 and 2) and charging (Device to S-Pen Wireless Charging) operating in the range of 0.53 – 0.6MHz. The EUT was set to continuously transmit to the S-PEN in each of the three modes. S-PEN charging mode is also applicable during the device wireless charging condition. Data is additionally included for this condition.

Are there any differences in features between Note 20 Ultra S Pen and S21 Ultra S Pen?


  • Yes

Obviously, the big difference is a lack of a silo to house the S Pen stylus, so you'd have to keep and charge it in a separate case. This means that features like automatically launching the Notes app upon taking the S Pen out are a nonstarter. The rest of the traditional S Pen stuff, thoug, like Screen Off, Air Command, and Air View, are here, as per the leaked screenshot.


Moreover, the fact that both Hover and Click modes are supported, doesn't mean that the S Pen on the S21 Ultra won't be different in design from the one in the Note 20 Ultra despite that they are said to be of the same price. 

As you can see below, the S21 Ultra stylus is not as rounded as the Tab S7 one, while the clicker on top which serves for taking the S Pen out of its Note 20 Ultra is not present. The action button is on the side of the S21 Ultra, much like it is on the Galaxy Tab-compatible stylus from Samsung, just seemingly sitting lower.



How much does S Pen cost for the S21 Ultra?


  • $40

The Galaxy Tab S7 S Pen costs $60 to replace when not in promo like now, while the Note 20 line carries a $40 S Pen. The S21 Ultra S Pen price is also said to hover around the 40 USD/EUR mark (pun intended), too, and the fact that it can both hover and click may fool you it won't be all that different than the one in the Note 20 Ultra. Maybe in functionality, but it will differ in design as it will have to go into compatible cases.

What S21 Ultra cases is the S Pen compatible with?


  • Clear View Cover
  • Silicone Cover bundle
  • S-View Flip Cover
  • Rugged Protective Standing Cover

These are the cases for the S21 Ultra so far that are said to arrive with versions that include the venerable S Pen slot. Needless to say, Samsung may include more models down the road, or invent completely new accessories centralling on the first S Pen compatibility with its S-line phones.


Is the S Pen from Galaxy Tab compatible with a Galaxy phone?


  • Yes

Samsung support's answer to this question is as follows: "Yes, you can use their S Pens with each other, by pairing the Tab S6’s S Pen with the Galaxy Note10/Note10+ via Bluetooth," so that compatibility likely stays for later devices as well.

Can you use the S Pen on other devices?


  • No

The S Pen is only half of the story, as the display it will write on has to have the digitizer to recognize its pressure points and react accordingly. In short, you won't be able to write with the Galaxy S21 Ultra's S Pen on, say, the Galaxy S21+ display, as large as it may be.
 

Related phones

Galaxy S21 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra View Full specs
Reserve Samsung $95 Amazon
  • Display 6.8 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.3
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.8
 Based on 8 Reviews
$1300 Special AT&T $1300 Special Verizon $1300 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.9 inches 3088 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

