Leak reveals some interesting features coming to the Samsung Galaxy S21 series
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S21 series will set the tone for both the manufacturer and for Android this year. We've already told you what to expect from the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Thanks to a leak of Sammy's One UI 3.1 interface from Jimmy is Promo (via AndroidPolice), we can pass along some of the software features that might be found on the new models.
For example, "Continue apps on other devices" will allow a Galaxy S21 series user to sign into another device using the same Samsung account information and continue using an app from where he or she left off. At launch, this feature will only be compatible with Samsung Internet and Samsung Notes. Users will be also be able to copy text and images from the screen of a Galaxy S21 device and paste it on another Samsung phone sharing the same account information.
Life is a series of major decisions and with One UI 3.1, Samsung is giving you one more. With the Galaxy S21 line, you will be able to choose which feed will appear to the left of your home screen. The options are the former Bixby Home (aka Samsung Daily) feed and the Google Discover feed. You can also choose to select neither feed and have nothing to look at left of your home screen.
The leak also shows a page dedicated to S Pen settings for the S21 Ultra. The digital writing instrument might not have a place to call home on the phone, but it will support traditional S Pen features including Screen Off, Air Command and Air View. Director's View will allow Galaxy S21 series users to change the camera being used while in the act of recording video. It might also allow users to record using two different cameras at once.
Don't forget to circle July 14th on your calendar; that's the date when we expect the Galaxy S21 series to become official.