Leak reveals some interesting features coming to the Samsung Galaxy S21 series









For example, "Continue apps on other devices" will allow a Galaxy S21 series user to sign into another device using the same Samsung account information and continue using an app from where he or she left off. At launch, this feature will only be compatible with Samsung Internet and Samsung Notes. Users will be also be able to copy text and images from the screen of a Galaxy S21 device and paste it on another Samsung phone sharing the same account information.









Life is a series of major decisions and with One UI 3.1, Samsung is giving you one more. With the Galaxy S21 line , you will be able to choose which feed will appear to the left of your home screen. The options are the former Bixby Home (aka Samsung Daily) feed and the Google Discover feed. You can also choose to select neither feed and have nothing to look at left of your home screen.









The leak also shows a page dedicated to S Pen settings for the S21 Ultra. The digital writing instrument might not have a place to call home on the phone, but it will support traditional S Pen features including Screen Off, Air Command and Air View. Director's View will allow Galaxy S21 series users to change the camera being used while in the act of recording video. It might also allow users to record using two different cameras at once.







