Samsung Android Processors

Samsung Exynos drops heartwarming teaser for a December 15 announcement

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Dec 10, 2020, 3:31 PM
2021 could be a turning point for Samsung's chip-making arm. The company's first 5nm chip, the Exynos 1080, which will make its commercial debut later this month with a Vivo handset, already looks impressive on paper and in benchmarks. And now, the chaebol is gearing up to launch its flagship Exynos 2100 chip that will likely fuel the European, Middle Eastern, and possibly South Korean variants of the Galaxy S21 series.

Samsung has teased an announcement for December 15 for the Exynos 2100 in a video in which it has thanked its fans for sticking with the company during this tough year. SamMobile has interpreted this as an apology of sorts for the glaring performance discrepancy between Samsung's home-grown chips and SoCs made by Qualcomm.



If rumors are to go by, the Exynos 2100-powered Galaxy S21 will outperform the Snapdragon 888-fueled variant. Qualcomm has already unveiled the 5nm Snapdragon 888, and as expected, it features one core based on Arm Cortex-X1 clocked at 2.84GHz, three Cortex-A78 cores, and four Cortex-A55 cores.

The Exynos 2100 will reportedly have the same architecture, but a leak suggests that it will offer higher clock speeds, and this would theoretically give it a performance edge over the Snapdragon 888.



Leaked benchmark results also imply that the Exynos 2100 will outdo Qualcomm's flagship chip. Samsung's upcoming chipset will also reportedly be more power-efficient than previous generations. 

According to sources privy to Samsung's plans, the Galaxy S21 series will be unveiled on January 14 and will go on sale on January 29. Most key specs as well as the design of the phones have already leaked, and it also appears that the handsets will be a little less pricey than their predecessors.

