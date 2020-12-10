Samsung Exynos drops heartwarming teaser for a December 15 announcement
Samsung has teased an announcement for December 15 for the Exynos 2100 in a video in which it has thanked its fans for sticking with the company during this tough year. SamMobile has interpreted this as an apology of sorts for the glaring performance discrepancy between Samsung's home-grown chips and SoCs made by Qualcomm.
If rumors are to go by, the Exynos 2100-powered Galaxy S21 will outperform the Snapdragon 888-fueled variant. Qualcomm has already unveiled the 5nm Snapdragon 888, and as expected, it features one core based on Arm Cortex-X1 clocked at 2.84GHz, three Cortex-A78 cores, and four Cortex-A55 cores.
The Exynos 2100 will reportedly have the same architecture, but a leak suggests that it will offer higher clock speeds, and this would theoretically give it a performance edge over the Snapdragon 888.
Friends in the Exynos 2100 area, please laugh happily. According to the current test, the speed is extremely fast and the performance is very good.— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 9, 2020
Leaked benchmark results also imply that the Exynos 2100 will outdo Qualcomm's flagship chip. Samsung's upcoming chipset will also reportedly be more power-efficient than previous generations.
According to sources privy to Samsung's plans, the Galaxy S21 series will be unveiled on January 14 and will go on sale on January 29. Most key specs as well as the design of the phones have already leaked, and it also appears that the handsets will be a little less pricey than their predecessors.