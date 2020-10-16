iPhone 11 Pro 64GB, $999 with MintMobile unlimited plan

 View

iPhone 11 Pro 64GB, $999 with MintMobile unlimited plan

 View
Samsung

The Galaxy S21 charger leaks, no 65W brick in the box

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Oct 16, 2020, 10:08 AM
The Galaxy S21 charger leaks, no 65W brick in the box
Currently, the 120W charging power of the China-only Mi 10 Ultra is the fastest available, as the battery has to have the respective chemistry, and the phone the suitable charging circuitry for that ultrafast charging session, too.

There are more widespread runner-ups, however, like the Oppo Find X2 Pro or the new OnePlus 8T that come with 65W charging that tops up a 4500mAh unit in less than 40 minutes from depleted state.

Recently, a new Samsung EP-TA865 charger was certified, raising the speculation that the Galaxy S21 Ultra could land with a 65W charger, too, boding well for the top-up of its rumored 5000mAh battery in less than an hour.

So far so good, but, subsequently, the Galaxy S21 series codenames started appearing next to lesser chargers, and today's certification reveal in MyFixGuide shows one SM-G9910, believed to be the local version of the Galaxy S21, will be shipping with Samsung's good ol' SP-TA800 charger. That's the one Samsung packs with the Note 20 Ultra, and is of the 25W variety.

Make of it what you will but either the fast 65W charging will be a prerogative for the more expensive S21 models like the Ultra, or you will have to buy the 65W brick separately, like the 45W one that Samsung sells now. Both cases will be fine, however, provided that Samsung gives us the wherewithal and the charging circuitry to pump the Galaxy S21 models with 65W power.

Related phones

Galaxy S21+
Samsung Galaxy S21+ View Full specs
$120 amazon
  • Display 6.8 inches
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4800 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Best pre-order deals on the Apple iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Buds 2 colors leak, early release date set to counter Huawei
Popular stories
Google Pixel 4a vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)
Popular stories
Wild new report suggests Samsung's Galaxy S21 5G family could be released this year

Popular stories

Popular stories
Some 5G iPhone 12 buyers might need to switch to T-Mobile
Popular stories
iPhone 12 size comparison: the new lineup against the competition and older iPhones
Popular stories
Apple officially unveils iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max
Popular stories
iPhone 12 series battery life revealed: Here's how they compare with all the previous iPhones
Popular stories
The iPhone 12 and 12 mini price and preorder deals on T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T or unlocked
Popular stories
Check out these new US 5G and 4G LTE speed tests to see how fast your city really is

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless