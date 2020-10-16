The Galaxy S21 charger leaks, no 65W brick in the box
Recently, a new Samsung EP-TA865 charger was certified, raising the speculation that the Galaxy S21 Ultra could land with a 65W charger, too, boding well for the top-up of its rumored 5000mAh battery in less than an hour.
So far so good, but, subsequently, the Galaxy S21 series codenames started appearing next to lesser chargers, and today's certification reveal in MyFixGuide shows one SM-G9910, believed to be the local version of the Galaxy S21, will be shipping with Samsung's good ol' SP-TA800 charger. That's the one Samsung packs with the Note 20 Ultra, and is of the 25W variety.
Make of it what you will but either the fast 65W charging will be a prerogative for the more expensive S21 models like the Ultra, or you will have to buy the 65W brick separately, like the 45W one that Samsung sells now. Both cases will be fine, however, provided that Samsung gives us the wherewithal and the charging circuitry to pump the Galaxy S21 models with 65W power.