This Galaxy S21+ battery life test shows where Samsung did 'pull out all stops'

At first blush, the high-end Ultra model should indeed beat them all as it has the biggest battery and the same key power draw advantages as the other two - a 5nm Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 processors with integrated 5nm 5G modems and new, more frugal antenna materials.

The Galaxy S21+ battery life and fast charging test





YouTube: 8:27h

Browsing 120Hz: 10:50h

Browsing 60Hz: 12:10h

Gaming 120Hz: 6:05h

Gaming 60Hz: 8:36h

Charging: 4800mAh for 70 minutes with 25W charger





While one would expect the Ultra to last less than the S21+, for instance, which has almost the same battery capacity and a 1080p display, our battery benchmark tests showed that the opposite is true.





Browsing test 60Hz

YouTube video streaming

3D Gaming 60Hz

Charging time

Endurance Rating name hours Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 16h 7 min Samsung Galaxy S21+ 12h 11 min Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 11h 57 min Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 12h 23 min Samsung Galaxy S21 9h 6 min Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 14h 6 min Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 12h 28 min OnePlus 8 12h 15 min name hours Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 8h 52 min Samsung Galaxy S21+ 8h 27 min Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 7h Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 10h 29 min Samsung Galaxy S21 7h 36 min Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 8h 37 min Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 9h 9 min OnePlus 8 9h 37 min name hours Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 8h 40 min Samsung Galaxy S21+ 8h 36 min Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 7h 17 min Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 9h 12 min Samsung Galaxy S21 7h 9 min Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 8h 1 min Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 8h 29 min OnePlus 8 10h 16 min name minutes Lower is better Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 68 Samsung Galaxy S21+ 70 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 68 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 59 Samsung Galaxy S21 90 Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 118 Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 88 OnePlus 8 63 name hours Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 11h 43 min Samsung Galaxy S21+ 9h 58 min Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 9h 2 min Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 10h 59 min Samsung Galaxy S21 8h 6 min Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 10h 41 min Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 10h 20 min OnePlus 8 10h 48 min View all



What gives? Well, this time around the QHD display on the S21 Ultra is of the latest-gen frugal LPTO variety, not the LTPS panel with static 120Hz refresh found in the S20 Ultra. That alone would amount to a 15-20% diminished power draw. What gives? Well, this time around the QHD display on the S21 Ultra is of the latest-gen frugal LPTO variety, not the LTPS panel with static 120Hz refresh found in the S20 Ultra. That alone would amount to a 15-20% diminished power draw.





When we add the more granular dynamic 10Hz-120Hz refresh rate that its latest-gen LTPO panel allows, compared to 48Hz-120Hz on the S21+, the battery savings may be as significant as having a lower-res display.



That's precisely what happens in our Galaxy S21+ vs S21 Ultra battery life round as you can see from our benchmark tests here, as the S21 Ultra lasts even longer, despite that the S21+ has a lower-res screen, and only a slightly smaller battery.





The S21 Ultra, however, comes with a different display technology and refresh rate management than the S21+, which might explain why it does wonders in the endurance department not only among the S21 series, but among all of its peers, too. Surprisingly, the S21 Ultra wins the fast charging round, too, as it fills up a slightly larger battery for a slightly shorter time on the same 25W charger, proving once again that Samsung has indeed "pulled out all stops" in making its most specc'd-out phone to date.