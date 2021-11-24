These are by far the best Black Friday deals on Samsung's Galaxy S21 series available today





That might be caused by the company's increased recent focus on the foldable segment in favor of "conventional" high-end Android devices like the 5G-enabled S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra, combined with a global chip shortage that's been wreaking havoc on the mobile industry as a whole for quite some time now.





But that's where Google (of all companies) comes in this holiday season, selling all three members of Samsung 's Galaxy S21 5G family at absolutely enormous discounts for a presumably limited time only with a couple of key Fi requirements.













Formerly known as Project Fi, Google Fi is an increasingly popular (and generous) mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that uses primarily T-Mobile's airwaves to provide a reliable and speedy wireless service across the nation.





The nice thing about the carrier's latest S21 and S21+ promotions is that they're open to both new and existing customers, although you will need to be an entirely new subscriber to score the biggest discount available today on the Ultra model.





Yes, the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G can be yours for just $599.99 instead of its $1,199.99 list price with a new account and number transfer from your current mobile network operator, not to mention that you'll get an extra $100 in bill credit bringing your total savings up to an incredible 700 bucks.





This definitely qualifies as one of the best Black Friday 2021 phone deals period, but if you don't have a number to port in or you're already a Fi customer, the $400 Galaxy S21 and S21+ 5G price cuts are obviously nothing to sneeze at either, bringing the two non-Ultra Snapdragon 888 powerhouses down to $399.99 and $599.99 respectively with no monthly credits involved or other strings attached.





While we don't see an expiration date listed anywhere on the official Google Fi website, we're pretty sure the operator's generosity will know some bounds, so if you're interested in any of these bad boys before Christmas, you may not want to wait very long to order your model of choice.





