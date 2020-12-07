iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Samsung Android 5G

The first live image of Samsung's Galaxy S21+ and S21 Ultra 5G has leaked

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Dec 07, 2020, 6:42 AM
Just hours after more accurate renders of the entire Galaxy S21 5G series were published, the very first live image of Samsung's next flagship lineup has appeared online and it corroborates some important details. 

The Galaxy S21's camera bump is Samsung's most adventurous


The image in question, which was sent to YouTuber Sakitech by an anonymous source who doesn't wish to be identified, showcases both the Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra models in the flesh. Samsung's standard Galaxy S21 isn't pictured, but that model is believed to be a more compact version of the Galaxy S21+.  

In terms of what the photo actually shows off, the revised camera bumps are undoubtedly the most important features. The presence of three cameras on the Galaxy S21+ and five sensors on the Galaxy S21 Ultra is now almost guaranteed. The leaked photo wasn't accompanied by specifications, but recent reports haven't left much to the imagination. 

Adorning the rear of the Galaxy S21 Ultra is an upgraded 108-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide, both of which are paired with a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto camera and a 10-megapixel 10x periscope zoom shooter. The fifth sensor is expected to be a laser autofocus system rather than a 3D Time-of-Flight sensor.

As for the Galaxy S21+, it seems Samsung may have cut some corners. The South Korean giant has reportedly fitted the flagship with the same cameras used on the Galaxy S20 earlier this year. The good news is that improvements through software are very likely.

In addition to the rear camera setup, both devices pictured today are understood to feature punch-hole selfie cameras up front. Their specifications are yet to be confirmed.

This is perhaps the earliest real-world look at a next-gen Samsung Galaxy S flagship in history, but that is mainly down to the new release date. Whereas previous Galaxy S devices have been announced in February or March, this one will make an appearance in January. Specifically, an announcement is expected on January 14th ahead of a release on January 29th.

Samsung has chosen a matte finish for the Phantom Black variant


Samsung has a range of colors planned for the Galaxy S21 series. The models pictured today are wearing the Phantom Black colorway, which boasts a matte finish rather than the glossy coating that was used on the black Galaxy S20 and Note 20 devices. 

Whether or not the company chooses to use a matte finish on all Galaxy S21 variants or not will remain to be seen. As things stand, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be available in Phantom Black and Phantom Silver; the Galaxy S21+ will be sold in those options plus Phantom Violet; and the Galaxy S21 will arrive in Phantom Gray, Phantom White, Phantom Violet, and Phantom Pink.

As for the materials, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is carved out of glass but some speculation remains about what material Samsung has chosen for the Galaxy S21+. The response to the plastic Galaxy Note 20 was reportedly more positive than Samsung expected, so plastic was being considered last month for the Galaxy S21+ too despite initially being discarded.

Looking at the photo, it's hard to tell what material Samsung has gone for. But if it has chosen plastic, visually there is barely any difference and with a matte coating it may feel similar too. 

