Galaxy S21 passes 1M sales in South Korea

It seems that following some well-planned changes (such as much lower launch prices, next-gen processor, better battery efficiency, refreshed UI, etc.), the S21 managed to surpass last year's S20 numbers by a good bit, hitting one million unit in sales in South Korea in just under 2 months. Last year, Samsung says, it had taken 3 months for the S20 series to reach that same mark.









The most popular model in the new series has proved to be the Galaxy S21 , which accounted for 52% of total sales in South Korea. The S21 Ultra accounted for 27%, while the middle model made up 21% of sold phones. The vast majority of sales were made online through various Korean mobile carrier.





While Samsung's S21 line managed to oust its predecessor's sales record, the S-series has yet to beat its ultimate home country record set by the S10—which reached one million in sales in a meager 47 days back in 2019.





Samsung has set the starting price for its flagship series at 999,900 won, which is around USD $885—not insanely different from local U.S. prices (albeit 85$ higher). Back in February last year, on the other hand, the lowest S20 model sold for what is the equivalent of USD $1,095.

