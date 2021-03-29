Galaxy S21 passes 1M sales in South Korea
It seems that following some well-planned changes (such as much lower launch prices, next-gen processor, better battery efficiency, refreshed UI, etc.), the S21 managed to surpass last year's S20 numbers by a good bit, hitting one million unit in sales in South Korea in just under 2 months. Last year, Samsung says, it had taken 3 months for the S20 series to reach that same mark.
The most popular model in the new series has proved to be the Galaxy S21, which accounted for 52% of total sales in South Korea. The S21 Ultra accounted for 27%, while the middle model made up 21% of sold phones. The vast majority of sales were made online through various Korean mobile carrier.
While Samsung's S21 line managed to oust its predecessor's sales record, the S-series has yet to beat its ultimate home country record set by the S10—which reached one million in sales in a meager 47 days back in 2019.