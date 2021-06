Galaxy S21 FE to sport Samsung's fastest charging

In our Galaxy S20 FE review even the 15W charger was able to pumps the battery up to 100% from a depleted state in less than an hour and a half, and to 50% in 30 minutes, so we can imagine what these approved chargers for the phone listed below will be able to do when you run out of juice.









These are actually the exact specifications of Samsung's 25W EP-TA800 charger that ships with the S21 series and the 45W EP-TA845 brick that you can buy separately, provided that your phone has the circuitry to take it. Well, the Galaxy S21 FE will be able to, and its 4500mAh battery will be full in less than an hour when you are in a hurry.









SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!



Samsung may have delayed the Galaxy S21 FE somewhat due to component shortages but it won't be skimping on features as a result of the dearth, according to the phone's FCC filing that just popped up.