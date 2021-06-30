Galaxy S21 FE to sport Samsung's fastest charging

Galaxy S21 FE to sport Samsung's fastest charging0
We already informed you that the phone will most likely ship with faster 25W charging abilities than the S20 FE which maxed out at 15W, and such a charger was included in the box. Now, however, the FCC listing confirms that the Galaxy S21 FE will support both Samsung's 25W brick AND its top-of-the-line 45W charger that was heretofore reserved only for phones from the Note and Ultra lines.
In our Galaxy S20 FE review even the 15W charger was able to pumps the battery up to 100% from a depleted state in less than an hour and a half, and to 50% in 30 minutes, so we can imagine what these approved chargers for the phone listed below will be able to do when you run out of juice.
These are actually the exact specifications of Samsung's 25W EP-TA800 charger that ships with the S21 series and the 45W EP-TA845 brick that you can buy separately, provided that your phone has the circuitry to take it. Well, the Galaxy S21 FE will be able to, and its 4500mAh battery will be full in less than an hour when you are in a hurry.