Contradictory report claims 5G Galaxy S21 series will arrive in February
Will the Galaxy S21 arrive in January or February?
The publication in question has received new details from a “trustworthy source” who claims Samsung is planning to unveil the next-gen Galaxy S21 series in February rather than January as recently reported.
Android Headlines has a decent track record when it comes to leaking renders of Samsung products and devices from rival manufacturers. However, it doesn’t have much of a track record leaking announcement schedules, so take this info with a pinch of salt.
For context, previous reports point towards a Galaxy Unpacked announcement event in mid-January. That will be followed by shipments towards the end of the month. The exact dates that have been tipped are January 14 and January 29, 2021, respectively.
There’s no word on price just yet, but rumors claim Samsung will be lowering its prices to better compete with rival brands and reflect the financial impact of COVID-19.
As for colors, the Galaxy S21 Ultra should be sold in Phantom Black and Phantom Silver; the Galaxy S21 is expected in Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink, Phantom White, and Phantom Gray; and the Galaxy S21+ is rumored to launch in Phantom Black, Phantom Violet, and Phantom Silver.
Story timeline
This story is part of:Samsung Galaxy S21 (S30) leaks (36 updates)
-
Now reading
19 November Contradictory report claims 5G Galaxy S21 series will arrive in February
-
17 November Leaked Exynos 2100 specs explain why Galaxy S21 Snapdragon model doesn't stand a chance
-
16 November Three of Samsung's non-Note phones could offer S Pen integration in 2021
-
14 November Disappointing 5G Galaxy S21 & S21+ leak details lack of updates, plastic build
-
14 November Major Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G leak reveals massive upgrades in key departments