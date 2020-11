Contradictory report claims 5G Galaxy S21 series will arrive in February

Android Headlines

Will the Galaxy S21 arrive in January or February?

The publication in question has received new details from a “trustworthy source” who claims Samsung is planning to unveil the next-gen Galaxy S21 series in February rather than January as recently reported.No exact announcement or release date has been provided, but the source did “seem sure of the information” that has been shared today.has a decent track record when it comes to leaking renders of Samsung products and devices from rival manufacturers. However, it doesn’t have much of a track record leaking announcement schedules, so take this info with a pinch of salt.For context, previous reports point towards a Galaxy Unpacked announcement event in mid-January. That will be followed by shipments towards the end of the month. The exact dates that have been tipped are January 14 and January 29, 2021, respectively.There’s no word on price just yet, but rumors claim Samsung will be lowering its prices to better compete with rival brands and reflect the financial impact of COVID-19.As for colors, the Galaxy S21 Ultra should be sold in Phantom Black and Phantom Silver; the Galaxy S21 is expected in Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink, Phantom White, and Phantom Gray; and the Galaxy S21+ is rumored to launch in Phantom Black, Phantom Violet, and Phantom Silver.