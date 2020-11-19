iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Samsung Android 5G

Contradictory report claims 5G Galaxy S21 series will arrive in February

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Nov 19, 2020, 8:01 AM
Contradictory report claims 5G Galaxy S21 series will arrive in February
In recent weeks, leaked information has indicated Samsung will announce the Galaxy S21 series a month earlier than usual. But a new report courtesy of Android Headlines suggests otherwise.

Will the Galaxy S21 arrive in January or February?


The publication in question has received new details from a “trustworthy source” who claims Samsung is planning to unveil the next-gen Galaxy S21 series in February rather than January as recently reported.

No exact announcement or release date has been provided, but the source did “seem sure of the information” that has been shared today.

Android Headlines has a decent track record when it comes to leaking renders of Samsung products and devices from rival manufacturers. However, it doesn’t have much of a track record leaking announcement schedules, so take this info with a pinch of salt.

For context, previous reports point towards a Galaxy Unpacked announcement event in mid-January. That will be followed by shipments towards the end of the month. The exact dates that have been tipped are January 14 and January 29, 2021, respectively.

There’s no word on price just yet, but rumors claim Samsung will be lowering its prices to better compete with rival brands and reflect the financial impact of COVID-19.

As for colors, the Galaxy S21 Ultra should be sold in Phantom Black and Phantom Silver; the Galaxy S21 is expected in Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink, Phantom White, and Phantom Gray; and the Galaxy S21+ is rumored to launch in Phantom Black, Phantom Violet, and Phantom Silver.

Related phones

Galaxy S21
Galaxy S21+
Galaxy S21 Ultra

Featured stories

Popular stories
Get a Galaxy S20 5G series or Galaxy Note20 5G series phone for up to $750 off at Best Buy
Popular stories
Microsoft kicks off Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
Popular stories
Huawei confirms sale of entire Honor smartphone business
Popular stories
Google Store Black Friday deals revealed: Pixel 5 5G, Nest Hub Max, Nest Mini, and more

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G Apple iPhone 12 mini has a small screen with a big problem
Popular stories
You need to delete this hugely popular Android app before it steals your money
Popular stories
Samsung stuns some 5G Galaxy S20+ users with the timing of a software update
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro Max teardown confirms suspicions about its battery capacity
Popular stories
What T-Mobile Black Friday deals to expect
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max battery life: all good except for this one thing

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless